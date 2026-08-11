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WKN: A421FE | ISIN: US7240782091 | Ticker-Symbol: 62C
Tradegate
07.08.26 | 15:24
63,77 Euro
-1,70 % -1,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,8066,5018:45
65,7966,5218:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDINCELL
MEDINCELL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDINCELL SA24,260+1,34 %
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES63,77-1,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.