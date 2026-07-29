Regulatory News:

Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL) partner, Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced today that UZEDY U.S. net sales reached a record $77 million in Q2 2026, up 43% year-on-year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook to $270 million-$290 million, from $250 million-$280 million previously.

According to Teva, based on IQVIA1 data, UZEDY continues to be the fastest-growing long-acting injectable treatment for schizophrenia in the U.S. U.S. prescriptions, normalized into months of therapy, increased 63% year-on-year, driven by increased volume per prescriber and continued expansion of the prescriber base, with more than 800 new prescribers added per month.

Medincell receives mid- to high-single-digit royalties on UZEDY net sales and is eligible for up to $105 million in commercial milestone payments, subject to the achievement of annual sales thresholds.

UZEDY is a subcutaneous risperidone LAI (Long-Acting Injectable) approved in the U.S. for schizophrenia (one- and two-month dosing) and Bipolar I Disorder (one-month dosing).

Olanzapine LAI

FDA action on Teva's once-monthly olanzapine LAI is anticipated in Q4 2026. Teva is preparing for launch, pending regulatory approval.

In Europe, the Marketing Authorization Application was accepted in Q2 2026.

Teva Q2'26 results press release: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/default.aspx

Teva Q2'26 earnings conference call today at 8:00am ET: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/303169536

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO BEPO Star technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable depot.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023 (one- and two-month dosing), and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025 (one-month dosing). It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY

A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell's partner, Teva. U.S. FDA accepted Teva's New NDA for Olanzapine LAI on February 20, 2026. A European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was also accepted by EMA in May 2026.

Medincell's investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 150 people representing more than 27 nationalities.

medincell.com

UZEDY is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell's BEPO technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Company's expectations for (i) the timing, progress and outcome of its clinical trials; (ii) the clinical benefits and competitive positioning of its product candidates; (iii) its ability to obtain regulatory approvals, commence commercial production and achieve market penetration and sales; (iv) its future product portfolio; (v) its future partnering arrangements; (vi) its future capital needs, capital expenditure plans and ability to obtain funding; and (vii) prospective financial matters regarding our business. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are forward-looking statements and subject to change without notice, factors beyond the Company's control and the Company's financial capabilities.

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1 IQVIA is a global healthcare company specializing in data analytics, clinical research, and technology solutions for the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare stakeholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729972234/en/

Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94