The Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Dr. Elisabeth Svanberg as an independent director at Medincell's upcoming Annual General Meeting

Upon her election, 50% of Medincell's Board will have been renewed since 2025, strengthening expertise in innovation, pharmaceutical development, governance, executive compensation and global health

Dr. Svanberg is expected to be named by the Board as Chair of Medincell's Remuneration Nomination Committee, subject to her election as a director by the shareholders

Regulatory News:

Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL) today announced that its Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Dr. Elisabeth Svanberg as an independent director at the Company's Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2026. A highly experienced international life sciences executive, Dr. Svanberg would bring deep expertise in global pharmaceutical development, governance, executive compensation and global health as Medincell advances its next phase of growth.

Following the appointments of Dr. Pascal Touchon, Dr. Sharon Mates and Dr. Charles Kunsch since 2025, Dr. Svanberg's proposed election would continue the Board's deliberate renewal. Upon her election, 50% of Medincell's Board would have been renewed since 2025, combining continuity with highly complementary international expertise spanning biopharmaceutical innovation, strategic execution, commercialization, governance and finance.

Dr. Elisabeth Svanberg MD, PhD, said: "Improving treatment adherence is one of the most important opportunities to improve healthcare today. Medincell's long-acting technologies offer a compelling solution for patients worldwide, to meet this goal As the Company enters a new phase of growth, I am honored to be proposed for election at the General Meeting. I look forward to working together with Medincells Directors and management, bringing my experience in pharmaceutical development, governance and global health to further support Medincell's ambition to extend the impact of its innovations and create long-term value for patients and shareholders."

Philippe Guy, Chairman of the Board of Medincell, said: "As Medincell enters a new phase of its development, we continue to strengthen a Board of Directors whose expertise reflects the Company's international ambitions and strategic priorities. Elisabeth Svanberg's exceptional experience in pharmaceutical development, corporate governance and the life sciences would be a valuable asset as Medincell pursues long-term value creation. Her appointment would be part of the Board renewal process initiated in 2025, a carefully managed evolution designed to bring new expertise and perspectives while preserving the continuity that remains essential to our success."

Dr. Svanberg is an international life sciences executive with extensive experience across biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. A physician-scientist, board-certified surgeon, PhD and Associate Professor, she has held senior global leadership positions at Janssen Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Serono Merck-Serono, with responsibilities spanning product development, medical affairs, portfolio strategy and regulatory interactions across major international markets.

She currently serves as Partner at Ventac Partners and holds several non-executive board roles in life sciences companies, including Chair of the Board of EPICS Therapeutics and Board Member of LEO Pharma A/S. She has also served on the boards of Galapagos NV, Amolyt SA, Egetis Therapeutics AB, Pharnext SA and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. Dr. Svanberg also brings significant governance experience having served on remuneration and nomination committees of listed life sciences companies. Beyond her industry experience, she brings a strong global health perspective, including her board role in non-profit organizations such as Medicines for Malaria Venture.

Subject to shareholder approval of Dr. Svanberg appointment, Medincell's Board of Directors would be composed as follows:

Committees Board member Board tenure Independence Audit Finance Remunaration Nomination Innovation Strategy U.S. Growth Strategy ESG Philippe Guy, Chairman Since 2010 No Member Member Chair Christophe Douat, CEO Since 2024 No Member Member Elisabeth Kogan Since 2020 Yes Member Tone Kvåle Since 2022 Yes Chair Dr. Pascal Touchon Since 2025 Yes Chair Dr. Sharon Mates Since 2025 Yes Chair Dr. Charles Kunsch Since 2025 Yes Member Member Dr. Elisabeth Svanberg Proposed 2026 Yes Expected Chair * Board tenure includes, where applicable, prior service on Medincell's Supervisory Board ** Philippe Guy is not considered independent due to his Board tenure, while Christophe Douat is not considered independent because of his executive responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer.

Future appointment of an employee shareholder representative to the Board of Directors

In addition, shareholders will be asked to approve the process for the future appointment of an employee shareholder representative to the Board of Directors, in accordance with applicable legal requirements regarding employee shareholder representation. Expected to take effect in 2027, this initiative reflects the growing importance of employee share ownership within Medincell and reinforces the Company's commitment to long-term alignment and sustainable value creation for all shareholders.

Christophe Douat, CEO of Medincell, commented: "Employee share ownership has been part of Medincell's DNA since our foundation. It has played an important role in attracting, retaining and motivating talented people while fostering strong alignment with all shareholders. The prospect of welcoming an employee shareholder representative to the Board marks an important milestone for the Company and reflects the growing contribution of our employees to Medincell's long-term success."

Departures from the Board of Directors

The Board also wishes to thank Virginie Lleu, who will step down from the Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting, for her long-standing contribution to Medincell's governance and to the work of the Compensation Committee.

The Board also extends its thanks to Dr. Sabri Markabi for his significant contribution to Medincell's governance. Dr. Markabi served as Vice-Chairman of the Board from 2018 to 2025 and has served as a Board observer over the past year. He will also step down from this role at the close of the Annual General Meeting.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO BEPO Star technologies, which enable controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable depot.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023, and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025. It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY. Medincell's risperidone LAI was also approved for schizophrenia in Canada and South Korea in 2025.

A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell's partner, Teva. The U.S. FDA accepted Teva's NDA for Olanzapine LAI on February 20, 2026. A European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was also accepted by EMA in May 2026.

Medincell's investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 150 people representing more than 27 nationalities.

medincell.com

UZEDY is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell's BEPO technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Company's expectations for (i) the timing, progress and outcome of its clinical trials; (ii) the clinical benefits and competitive positioning of its product candidates; (iii) its ability to obtain regulatory approvals, commence commercial production and achieve market penetration and sales; (iv) its future product portfolio; (v) its future partnering arrangements; (vi) its future capital needs, capital expenditure plans and ability to obtain funding; and (vii) prospective financial matters regarding our business. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are forward-looking statements and subject to change without notice, factors beyond the Company's control and the Company's financial capabilities.

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Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86



Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023



Nicolas Mérigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94



Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94