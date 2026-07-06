Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2026:

676 shares

1 173 521

Over the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026, a total of:

Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Buy side 9,138 592,263 14,869,875.91 Sell side 10,478 592,567 14,883,592.32

The following resources were included in the liquidity account at December 31, 2025:

980 shares

1 159 804

Following the reorganization within the Rothschild Co group and the transfer of Rothschild Co Martin Maurel's market-making activities to Rothschild Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has assumed management of the liquidity contract for Medincell [Euronext Paris FR0004065605] effective July 1, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are disclosed in the semiannual reports.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO BEPO Star technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable depot.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023, and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025. It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY. Medincell's risperidone LAI was also approved for schizophrenia in Canada and South Korea in 2025.

A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell's partner, Teva. U.S. FDA accepted Teva's New NDA for Olanzapine LAI on February 20, 2026. A European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was also accepted by EMA in May 2026.

Medincell's investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 140 people representing more than 25 nationalities.

medincell.com

UZEDY is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell's BEPO technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Company's expectations for (i) the timing, progress and outcome of its clinical trials; (ii) the clinical benefits and competitive positioning of its product candidates; (iii) its ability to obtain regulatory approvals, commence commercial production and achieve market penetration and sales; (iv) its future product portfolio; (v) its future partnering arrangements; (vi) its future capital needs, capital expenditure plans and ability to obtain funding; and (vii) prospective financial matters regarding our business. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are forward-looking statements and subject to change without notice, factors beyond the Company's control and the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statement beginning with, followed by or including words or phrases such as "objective", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "foresee", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "potential", "should", "could" and other words and phrases of the same meaning or used in negative form. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that may, if any, cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed explicitly or implicitly by such forward-looking statements. A list and description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including the Company's universal registration document, filed with the AMF on July 29, 2025, under number D. 25-0580 (the "Universal Registration Document"), as well as in the documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. In particular, readers' attention is drawn to the section entitled "Facteurs de Risques" on page 30 et seq. 26 of the Registration Document.

Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including in the event that new information becomes available. The Company's update of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that the Company will make any further updates to such forward-looking statements or other forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company's shares in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not related to the investment objectives, financial situation, or specific needs of any recipient. It should not deprive the recipients of the opportunity to exercise their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions.

APPENDICES Rothschild Martin Maurel from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026

DATE NB_ACHAT NB_VENTE QTE_ACHAT QTE_VENTE CAPITAUX_ACHETES CAPITAUX_VENDUS 02/01/2026 12 3 573 201 14 290,62 5 099,37 05/01/2026 68 57 2 715 1 567 66 028,80 38 375,83 06/01/2026 74 84 2 100 2 800 51 009,00 68 264,00 07/01/2026 88 162 1 500 3 300 36 990,00 81 840,00 08/01/2026 90 86 6 050 3 800 156 755,50 99 066,00 09/01/2026 77 94 3 857 3 107 99 356,32 80 626,65 12/01/2026 49 88 1 441 4 441 37 480,41 115 865,69 13/01/2026 72 208 5 000 4 000 132 300,00 105 560,00 14/01/2026 108 99 4 620 5 620 124 924,80 152 526,80 15/01/2026 168 130 8 907 3 907 242 982,96 105 449,93 16/01/2026 113 313 5 129 10 129 142 791,36 281 383,62 19/01/2026 36 13 2 251 651 61 925,01 18 175,92 20/01/2026 116 165 2 976 3 776 79 072,32 100 668,16 21/01/2026 81 70 3 253 4 053 87 505,70 109 795,77 22/01/2026 128 139 4 459 4 459 126 858,55 127 170,68 23/01/2026 77 39 3 113 3 113 89 311,97 89 561,01 26/01/2026 145 57 6 287 1 287 174 841,47 35 933,04 27/01/2026 63 180 4 030 5 930 110 099,60 162 066,90 28/01/2026 102 158 5 115 4 215 137 900,40 115 786,05 29/01/2026 174 132 4 980 2 180 117 229,20 51 709,60 30/01/2026 22 9 1 805 905 41 280,35 20 941,70 01/2026 1 863 2 286 80 161 73 441 2 130 934,34 1 965 866,72 02/02/2026 98 146 1 932 2 632 43 624,56 59 746,40 03/02/2026 57 116 7 500 8 000 174 075,00 185 760,00 04/02/2026 98 99 3 082 3 082 70 855,18 71 070,92 05/02/2026 68 163 1 271 2 271 29 360,10 52 982,43 06/02/2026 59 202 2 237 5 237 52 278,69 122 860,02 09/02/2026 62 122 1 356 3 056 32 747,40 73 802,40 10/02/2026 173 113 3 719 2 519 89 367,57 60 758,28 11/02/2026 231 376 4 530 5 780 105 322,50 136 234,60 12/02/2026 15 21 950 800 22 895,00 19 352,00 13/02/2026 55 119 1 350 2 250 32 589,00 54 877,50 16/02/2026 171 212 21 700 10 700 529 914,00 259 368,00 17/02/2026 66 382 1 482 12 482 35 894,04 305 309,72 18/02/2026 101 55 4 502 552 108 678,28 13 308,72 19/02/2026 155 106 2 569 3 801 62 195,49 92 212,26 20/02/2026 34 31 2 048 2 048 48 865,28 48 803,84 23/02/2026 284 314 12 851 15 040 310 737,18 364 569,60 24/02/2026 117 89 4 643 4 662 112 732,04 113 566,32 25/02/2026 90 72 3 060 3 570 74 541,60 87 143,70 26/02/2026 181 188 4 954 2 443 123 503,22 60 464,25 27/02/2026 122 67 4 406 3 815 103 541,00 89 805,10 02/2026 2 237 2 993 90 142 94 740 2 163 717,13 2 271 996,06 02/03/2026 127 129 3 032 3 032 69 645,04 70 160,48 03/03/2026 30 15 1 704 1 674 38 425,20 37 564,56 04/03/2026 32 99 1 006 3 635 22 363,38 84 113,90 05/03/2026 65 73 1 341 945 31 178,25 22 150,80 06/03/2026 47 39 3 403 3 403 74 321,52 74 423,61 09/03/2026 9 10 475 815 9 851,50 17 432,85 10/03/2026 136 109 2 839 2 939 63 621,99 66 009,94 11/03/2026 81 56 3 829 3 084 85 271,83 68 341,44 12/03/2026 32 22 1 387 2 030 29 598,58 43 178,10 13/03/2026 100 51 7 450 7 350 154 885,50 152 733,00 16/03/2026 72 31 6 523 6 523 135 547,94 135 678,40 17/03/2026 75 77 7 900 7 900 162 819,00 163 135,00 18/03/2026 114 67 17 539 17 539 365 863,54 365 688,15 19/03/2026 55 41 3 760 3 760 77 230,40 77 305,60 20/03/2026 46 31 3 756 3 104 77 411,16 64 097,60 23/03/2026 33 37 2 403 3 016 50 078,52 62 431,20 24/03/2026 60 43 3 755 3 755 79 643,55 79 643,55 25/03/2026 45 46 3 800 3 137 83 676,00 68 888,52 26/03/2026 42 30 2 902 2 902 62 799,28 62 973,40 27/03/2026 80 84 6 675 6 712 147 250,50 148 469,44 30/03/2026 67 53 3 821 3 922 83 832,74 86 127,12 31/03/2026 52 67 4 473 4 985 99 926,82 111 514,45 03/2026 1 400 1 210 93 773 96 162 2 005 242,24 2 062 061,11 01/04/2026 67 53 4 048 4 048 94 520,80 94 480,32 02/04/2026 50 38 3 492 3 487 79 617,60 79 538,47 07/04/2026 46 15 2 648 1 950 58 785,60 42 978,00 08/04/2026 47 42 3 600 3 676 81 612,00 83 114,36 09/04/2026 50 55 3 461 4 502 77 941,72 101 520,10 10/04/2026 51 36 4 189 2 585 99 195,52 61 135,25 13/04/2026 48 56 2 862 3 512 65 911,86 81 056,96 14/04/2026 38 54 2 365 3 193 56 665,40 76 376,56 15/04/2026 52 42 3 881 2 997 96 986,19 75 074,85 16/04/2026 72 57 4 272 3 069 103 083,36 73 932,21 17/04/2026 50 59 4 193 4 298 100 715,86 103 452,86 20/04/2026 57 50 3 834 3 926 90 827,46 92 928,42 21/04/2026 81 124 6 639 8 172 161 062,14 198 334,44 22/04/2026 46 41 3 300 3 300 80 949,00 81 147,00 23/04/2026 96 95 7 358 7 358 178 505,08 178 799,40 24/04/2026 45 28 3 670 1 994 86 612,00 47 118,22 27/04/2026 96 99 5 223 6 607 122 740,50 155 859,13 28/04/2026 52 21 3 374 1 728 78 411,76 40 176,00 29/04/2026 32 55 2 468 4 762 57 504,40 111 907,00 30/04/2026 45 39 3 176 3 275 76 986,24 79 451,50 04/2026 1 121 1 059 78 053 78 439 1 848 634,49 1 858 381,05 04/05/2026 77 71 5 918 5 730 142 387,08 138 551,40 05/05/2026 49 43 3 349 3 349 82 787,28 82 921,24 06/05/2026 50 41 6 600 4 391 175 362,00 116 405,41 07/05/2026 81 111 11 385 11 344 302 954,85 302 431,04 08/05/2026 64 59 7 824 7 789 203 815,20 203 137,12 11/05/2026 92 104 14 259 14 962 382 426,38 401 280,84 12/05/2026 72 122 9 608 10 540 257 974,80 284 053,00 13/05/2026 73 89 11 391 10 663 321 226,20 300 589,97 14/05/2026 42 54 5 148 6 289 143 989,56 176 469,34 15/05/2026 80 48 9 279 4 779 261 575,01 134 863,38 18/05/2026 43 39 3 465 2 865 92 654,10 76 638,75 19/05/2026 64 44 4 472 4 472 116 003,68 116 137,84 20/05/2026 18 74 2 072 6 287 55 674,64 169 497,52 21/05/2026 31 32 3 134 3 134 83 395,74 83 427,08 22/05/2026 90 75 12 451 12 451 336 550,53 337 795,63 25/05/2026 64 23 5 909 2 046 158 774,83 55 242,00 26/05/2026 43 60 3 599 3 599 95 841,37 95 913,35 27/05/2026 36 47 2 754 3 771 73 779,66 101 590,74 28/05/2026 15 50 1 249 3 711 34 097,70 103 351,35 29/05/2026 70 67 5 448 4 767 156 412,08 137 527,95 05/2026 1 154 1 253 129 314 126 939 3 477 682,69 3 417 824,95 01/06/2026 103 99 12 405 9 322 357 388,05 269 219,36 02/06/2026 65 52 5 454 3 189 150 639,48 87 729,39 03/06/2026 63 41 4 466 2 812 118 482,98 74 489,88 04/06/2026 26 24 1 900 1 900 49 780,00 49 875,00 05/06/2026 41 69 3 061 5 853 83 197,98 160 079,55 08/06/2026 52 129 4 260 10 463 117 576,00 290 034,36 09/06/2026 81 82 11 019 7 969 308 311,62 222 972,62 10/06/2026 94 40 7 055 4 017 189 708,95 108 097,47 11/06/2026 78 158 5 408 9 722 145 475,20 263 174,54 12/06/2026 53 69 4 680 4 345 128 512,80 119 791,65 15/06/2026 74 152 6 000 5 720 166 860,00 159 302,00 16/06/2026 95 167 12 764 15 301 358 923,68 430 876,16 17/06/2026 89 71 4 892 4 892 118 141,80 118 092,88 18/06/2026 137 150 11 990 9 981 300 709,20 250 722,72 19/06/2026 35 11 4 376 1 946 106 424,32 47 209,96 22/06/2026 48 93 4 296 6 311 105 896,40 156 007,92 23/06/2026 28 54 2 307 4 804 59 036,13 123 366,72 24/06/2026 45 26 3 547 1 452 89 916,45 36 387,12 25/06/2026 34 32 2 180 2 417 54 521,80 60 594,19 26/06/2026 42 45 2 550 2 730 65 713,50 70 406,70 29/06/2026 48 72 4 203 4 896 112 051,98 130 576,32 30/06/2026 32 41 2 007 2 804 56 396,70 78 455,92 06/2026 1 363 1 677 120 820 122 846 3 243 665,02 3 307 462,43 S1/2026 9 138 10 478 592 263 592 567 14 869 875,91 14 883 592,32

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706818402/en/

Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94