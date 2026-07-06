Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2026:
- 676 shares
- 1 173 521
Over the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026, a total of:
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Buy side
9,138
592,263
14,869,875.91
Sell side
10,478
592,567
14,883,592.32
The following resources were included in the liquidity account at December 31, 2025:
- 980 shares
- 1 159 804
Following the reorganization within the Rothschild Co group and the transfer of Rothschild Co Martin Maurel's market-making activities to Rothschild Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has assumed management of the liquidity contract for Medincell [Euronext Paris FR0004065605] effective July 1, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are disclosed in the semiannual reports.
About Medincell
Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.
These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO BEPO Star technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable depot.
Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023, and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025. It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY. Medincell's risperidone LAI was also approved for schizophrenia in Canada and South Korea in 2025.
A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell's partner, Teva. U.S. FDA accepted Teva's New NDA for Olanzapine LAI on February 20, 2026. A European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was also accepted by EMA in May 2026.
Medincell's investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.
Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 140 people representing more than 25 nationalities.
medincell.com
UZEDY is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell's BEPO technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Company's expectations for (i) the timing, progress and outcome of its clinical trials; (ii) the clinical benefits and competitive positioning of its product candidates; (iii) its ability to obtain regulatory approvals, commence commercial production and achieve market penetration and sales; (iv) its future product portfolio; (v) its future partnering arrangements; (vi) its future capital needs, capital expenditure plans and ability to obtain funding; and (vii) prospective financial matters regarding our business. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are forward-looking statements and subject to change without notice, factors beyond the Company's control and the Company's financial capabilities.
These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statement beginning with, followed by or including words or phrases such as "objective", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "foresee", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "potential", "should", "could" and other words and phrases of the same meaning or used in negative form. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that may, if any, cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed explicitly or implicitly by such forward-looking statements. A list and description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including the Company's universal registration document, filed with the AMF on July 29, 2025, under number D. 25-0580 (the "Universal Registration Document"), as well as in the documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. In particular, readers' attention is drawn to the section entitled "Facteurs de Risques" on page 30 et seq. 26 of the Registration Document.
Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including in the event that new information becomes available. The Company's update of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that the Company will make any further updates to such forward-looking statements or other forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company's shares in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not related to the investment objectives, financial situation, or specific needs of any recipient. It should not deprive the recipients of the opportunity to exercise their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions.
APPENDICES Rothschild Martin Maurel from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026
DATE
NB_ACHAT
NB_VENTE
QTE_ACHAT
QTE_VENTE
CAPITAUX_ACHETES
CAPITAUX_VENDUS
02/01/2026
12
3
573
201
14 290,62
5 099,37
05/01/2026
68
57
2 715
1 567
66 028,80
38 375,83
06/01/2026
74
84
2 100
2 800
51 009,00
68 264,00
07/01/2026
88
162
1 500
3 300
36 990,00
81 840,00
08/01/2026
90
86
6 050
3 800
156 755,50
99 066,00
09/01/2026
77
94
3 857
3 107
99 356,32
80 626,65
12/01/2026
49
88
1 441
4 441
37 480,41
115 865,69
13/01/2026
72
208
5 000
4 000
132 300,00
105 560,00
14/01/2026
108
99
4 620
5 620
124 924,80
152 526,80
15/01/2026
168
130
8 907
3 907
242 982,96
105 449,93
16/01/2026
113
313
5 129
10 129
142 791,36
281 383,62
19/01/2026
36
13
2 251
651
61 925,01
18 175,92
20/01/2026
116
165
2 976
3 776
79 072,32
100 668,16
21/01/2026
81
70
3 253
4 053
87 505,70
109 795,77
22/01/2026
128
139
4 459
4 459
126 858,55
127 170,68
23/01/2026
77
39
3 113
3 113
89 311,97
89 561,01
26/01/2026
145
57
6 287
1 287
174 841,47
35 933,04
27/01/2026
63
180
4 030
5 930
110 099,60
162 066,90
28/01/2026
102
158
5 115
4 215
137 900,40
115 786,05
29/01/2026
174
132
4 980
2 180
117 229,20
51 709,60
30/01/2026
22
9
1 805
905
41 280,35
20 941,70
01/2026
1 863
2 286
80 161
73 441
2 130 934,34
1 965 866,72
02/02/2026
98
146
1 932
2 632
43 624,56
59 746,40
03/02/2026
57
116
7 500
8 000
174 075,00
185 760,00
04/02/2026
98
99
3 082
3 082
70 855,18
71 070,92
05/02/2026
68
163
1 271
2 271
29 360,10
52 982,43
06/02/2026
59
202
2 237
5 237
52 278,69
122 860,02
09/02/2026
62
122
1 356
3 056
32 747,40
73 802,40
10/02/2026
173
113
3 719
2 519
89 367,57
60 758,28
11/02/2026
231
376
4 530
5 780
105 322,50
136 234,60
12/02/2026
15
21
950
800
22 895,00
19 352,00
13/02/2026
55
119
1 350
2 250
32 589,00
54 877,50
16/02/2026
171
212
21 700
10 700
529 914,00
259 368,00
17/02/2026
66
382
1 482
12 482
35 894,04
305 309,72
18/02/2026
101
55
4 502
552
108 678,28
13 308,72
19/02/2026
155
106
2 569
3 801
62 195,49
92 212,26
20/02/2026
34
31
2 048
2 048
48 865,28
48 803,84
23/02/2026
284
314
12 851
15 040
310 737,18
364 569,60
24/02/2026
117
89
4 643
4 662
112 732,04
113 566,32
25/02/2026
90
72
3 060
3 570
74 541,60
87 143,70
26/02/2026
181
188
4 954
2 443
123 503,22
60 464,25
27/02/2026
122
67
4 406
3 815
103 541,00
89 805,10
02/2026
2 237
2 993
90 142
94 740
2 163 717,13
2 271 996,06
02/03/2026
127
129
3 032
3 032
69 645,04
70 160,48
03/03/2026
30
15
1 704
1 674
38 425,20
37 564,56
04/03/2026
32
99
1 006
3 635
22 363,38
84 113,90
05/03/2026
65
73
1 341
945
31 178,25
22 150,80
06/03/2026
47
39
3 403
3 403
74 321,52
74 423,61
09/03/2026
9
10
475
815
9 851,50
17 432,85
10/03/2026
136
109
2 839
2 939
63 621,99
66 009,94
11/03/2026
81
56
3 829
3 084
85 271,83
68 341,44
12/03/2026
32
22
1 387
2 030
29 598,58
43 178,10
13/03/2026
100
51
7 450
7 350
154 885,50
152 733,00
16/03/2026
72
31
6 523
6 523
135 547,94
135 678,40
17/03/2026
75
77
7 900
7 900
162 819,00
163 135,00
18/03/2026
114
67
17 539
17 539
365 863,54
365 688,15
19/03/2026
55
41
3 760
3 760
77 230,40
77 305,60
20/03/2026
46
31
3 756
3 104
77 411,16
64 097,60
23/03/2026
33
37
2 403
3 016
50 078,52
62 431,20
24/03/2026
60
43
3 755
3 755
79 643,55
79 643,55
25/03/2026
45
46
3 800
3 137
83 676,00
68 888,52
26/03/2026
42
30
2 902
2 902
62 799,28
62 973,40
27/03/2026
80
84
6 675
6 712
147 250,50
148 469,44
30/03/2026
67
53
3 821
3 922
83 832,74
86 127,12
31/03/2026
52
67
4 473
4 985
99 926,82
111 514,45
03/2026
1 400
1 210
93 773
96 162
2 005 242,24
2 062 061,11
01/04/2026
67
53
4 048
4 048
94 520,80
94 480,32
02/04/2026
50
38
3 492
3 487
79 617,60
79 538,47
07/04/2026
46
15
2 648
1 950
58 785,60
42 978,00
08/04/2026
47
42
3 600
3 676
81 612,00
83 114,36
09/04/2026
50
55
3 461
4 502
77 941,72
101 520,10
10/04/2026
51
36
4 189
2 585
99 195,52
61 135,25
13/04/2026
48
56
2 862
3 512
65 911,86
81 056,96
14/04/2026
38
54
2 365
3 193
56 665,40
76 376,56
15/04/2026
52
42
3 881
2 997
96 986,19
75 074,85
16/04/2026
72
57
4 272
3 069
103 083,36
73 932,21
17/04/2026
50
59
4 193
4 298
100 715,86
103 452,86
20/04/2026
57
50
3 834
3 926
90 827,46
92 928,42
21/04/2026
81
124
6 639
8 172
161 062,14
198 334,44
22/04/2026
46
41
3 300
3 300
80 949,00
81 147,00
23/04/2026
96
95
7 358
7 358
178 505,08
178 799,40
24/04/2026
45
28
3 670
1 994
86 612,00
47 118,22
27/04/2026
96
99
5 223
6 607
122 740,50
155 859,13
28/04/2026
52
21
3 374
1 728
78 411,76
40 176,00
29/04/2026
32
55
2 468
4 762
57 504,40
111 907,00
30/04/2026
45
39
3 176
3 275
76 986,24
79 451,50
04/2026
1 121
1 059
78 053
78 439
1 848 634,49
1 858 381,05
04/05/2026
77
71
5 918
5 730
142 387,08
138 551,40
05/05/2026
49
43
3 349
3 349
82 787,28
82 921,24
06/05/2026
50
41
6 600
4 391
175 362,00
116 405,41
07/05/2026
81
111
11 385
11 344
302 954,85
302 431,04
08/05/2026
64
59
7 824
7 789
203 815,20
203 137,12
11/05/2026
92
104
14 259
14 962
382 426,38
401 280,84
12/05/2026
72
122
9 608
10 540
257 974,80
284 053,00
13/05/2026
73
89
11 391
10 663
321 226,20
300 589,97
14/05/2026
42
54
5 148
6 289
143 989,56
176 469,34
15/05/2026
80
48
9 279
4 779
261 575,01
134 863,38
18/05/2026
43
39
3 465
2 865
92 654,10
76 638,75
19/05/2026
64
44
4 472
4 472
116 003,68
116 137,84
20/05/2026
18
74
2 072
6 287
55 674,64
169 497,52
21/05/2026
31
32
3 134
3 134
83 395,74
83 427,08
22/05/2026
90
75
12 451
12 451
336 550,53
337 795,63
25/05/2026
64
23
5 909
2 046
158 774,83
55 242,00
26/05/2026
43
60
3 599
3 599
95 841,37
95 913,35
27/05/2026
36
47
2 754
3 771
73 779,66
101 590,74
28/05/2026
15
50
1 249
3 711
34 097,70
103 351,35
29/05/2026
70
67
5 448
4 767
156 412,08
137 527,95
05/2026
1 154
1 253
129 314
126 939
3 477 682,69
3 417 824,95
01/06/2026
103
99
12 405
9 322
357 388,05
269 219,36
02/06/2026
65
52
5 454
3 189
150 639,48
87 729,39
03/06/2026
63
41
4 466
2 812
118 482,98
74 489,88
04/06/2026
26
24
1 900
1 900
49 780,00
49 875,00
05/06/2026
41
69
3 061
5 853
83 197,98
160 079,55
08/06/2026
52
129
4 260
10 463
117 576,00
290 034,36
09/06/2026
81
82
11 019
7 969
308 311,62
222 972,62
10/06/2026
94
40
7 055
4 017
189 708,95
108 097,47
11/06/2026
78
158
5 408
9 722
145 475,20
263 174,54
12/06/2026
53
69
4 680
4 345
128 512,80
119 791,65
15/06/2026
74
152
6 000
5 720
166 860,00
159 302,00
16/06/2026
95
167
12 764
15 301
358 923,68
430 876,16
17/06/2026
89
71
4 892
4 892
118 141,80
118 092,88
18/06/2026
137
150
11 990
9 981
300 709,20
250 722,72
19/06/2026
35
11
4 376
1 946
106 424,32
47 209,96
22/06/2026
48
93
4 296
6 311
105 896,40
156 007,92
23/06/2026
28
54
2 307
4 804
59 036,13
123 366,72
24/06/2026
45
26
3 547
1 452
89 916,45
36 387,12
25/06/2026
34
32
2 180
2 417
54 521,80
60 594,19
26/06/2026
42
45
2 550
2 730
65 713,50
70 406,70
29/06/2026
48
72
4 203
4 896
112 051,98
130 576,32
30/06/2026
32
41
2 007
2 804
56 396,70
78 455,92
06/2026
1 363
1 677
120 820
122 846
3 243 665,02
3 307 462,43
S1/2026
9 138
10 478
592 263
592 567
14 869 875,91
14 883 592,32
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706818402/en/
Contacts:
David Heuzé
Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG
david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86
Grace Kim
Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance
grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023
Nicolas Mérigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat
Media Relations
Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alban Dufumier
Investor Relations France
Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94