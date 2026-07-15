More than 3 years extension of debt maturity to mid-2031, aligning it with expected revenue ramp-up primarily driven by marketed UZEDY and Olanzapine LAI, which is currently under regulatory review in the U.S. and Europe

€28 million in non-dilutive new bank loans secured from leading European commercial banks

Early repayment of half of the €40 million European Investment Bank (EIB) credit facility and the related capitalized interest, originally maturing in December 2027

Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL) today announced the completion of non-dilutive financing transactions designed to strengthen its financing profile and align debt maturities with the Company's expected revenue growth trajectory and future cash flows. These cash flows are expected to be primarily driven by milestones and royalties from UZEDY, which is already marketed, and from Olanzapine LAI, currently under regulatory review in the U.S., with approval anticipated in Q4 2026. Both products are partnered with Teva.

The Company has secured €28 million in non-dilutive loans with leading European commercial banks, with no covenant or equity-linked instruments attached, strengthening its long-term cash position. In parallel, the Company will repay a €20 million tranche, together with related capitalized interests, of its existing €40 million European Investment Bank (EIB) credit facility entered into in 2022, by the end of July 2026.

Christophe Douat, CEO of Medincell, said: "This is a natural step in executing our 'Shift to Growth' strategy. As UZEDY sales continue to ramp up and we move closer to the potential commercial launch of Olanzapine LAI by our partner Teva, we are aligning our financial structure with our expected revenue growth. This strengthens our flexibility and supports the continued advancement of our pipeline of innovative products, aimed at generating recurring, high-margin revenues over time and creating sustainable long-term value."

For more information, please click here: https://www.medincell.com/news/

About Medincell

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Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023