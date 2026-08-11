Altigen Technologies Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2026.
"Our fiscal third quarter represented Altigen's ninth consecutive quarter of profitability and, more importantly, marked a significant inflection point for the business," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen CEO. "For the first time in several years, new contracted cloud recurring revenue exceeded revenue lost through customer churn. We expect this positive trend to continue, providing a strong foundation for renewed top-line growth in the quarters ahead."
Key Financial Highlights (3Q 2026 versus 3Q 2025)
Net Revenue decreased 14% to $3.0 million;
GAAP net income was $15 thousand, compared with $110 thousand.
Non-GAAP net income was $190 thousand, compared with $350 thousand
EPS per share was $0.00 vs $0.00
Trended Financial Information
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
3Q26
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Total Revenue
$
3,019
$
3,123
$
3,173
$
3,472
$
3,517
$
3,500
$
3,378
Cloud Services
$
1,367
$
1,385
$
1,429
$
1,635
$
1,666
$
1,856
$
1,720
Services and Other
$
1,469
$
1,557
$
1,493
$
1,602
$
1,596
$
1,362
$
1,366
Legacy Products
$
183
$
181
$
252
$
235
$
256
$
282
$
292
GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income
$
24
$
199
$
88
$
198
$
125
$
283
$
75
Operating Margin
1
%
6
%
3
%
6
%
4
%
8
%
2
%
GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
$
15
$
201
$
101
$
254
$
110
$
287
$
87
Non-GAAP Net Income / (Loss) (1)
$
190
$
488
$
296
$
455
$
350
$
487
$
275
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
423
$
529
$
257
$
356
$
645
$
314
$
291
Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, and depreciation and amortization expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.
Conference Call
Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #185707. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #54238. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.
About Altigen Technologies
Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in the Bay Area with operations in Europe. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Altigen Communications, Inc.
Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
June 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
(1)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,390
$
2,750
Accounts receivable, net
1,627
2,428
Other current assets
153
183
Total current assets
5,169
5,361
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26
40
Goodwill
2,725
2,725
Property, plant, and equipment, net
72
57
Intangible assets, net
954
1,074
Capitalized software development cost, net
1,784
1,621
Deferred tax asset
5,362
5,347
Other long-term assets
30
20
Total assets
16,122
16,245
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
306
$
608
Accrued compensation and benefits
384
625
Accrued expenses
139
221
Deferred consideration
372
372
Operating lease liabilities - current
27
24
Deferred revenue - current
766
563
Total current liabilities
1,994
2,413
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
5
25
Deferred revenue - long-term
32
77
Total liabilities
2,031
2,515
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
25
25
Treasury stock
(1,579
)
(1,579
)
Additional paid-in capital
73,284
73,240
Accumulated deficit
(57,638
)
(57,956
)
Total stockholders' equity
14,091
13,730
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,122
$
16,245
The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025.
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net revenue
$
3,019
$
3,517
$
9,315
$
10,395
Gross profit
1,737
2,199
5,637
6,494
Operating expenses:
Research and development
183
411
872
1,095
Sales, general & administrative
1,530
1,663
4,453
4,924
Operating income (loss)
24
125
312
475
Interest and other income
19
15
43
41
Interest expense and other expense
0
(7
)
(5
)
-
Net income (loss) before income taxes
43
133
350
516
Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1)
(27
)
(23
)
(32
)
(32
)
Net income (loss)
$
15
$
110
$
318
$
484
Net income (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.02
Diluted
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.02
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share
Basic
25,880
25,852
25,873
25,601
Diluted
25,911
26,246
25,922
25,601
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
317
$
484
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Impairment of capitalized software
363
-
Deferred income tax expense
(15
)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
140
150
Amortization of capitalized software
104
168
Stock-based compensation
38
41
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
802
573
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
29
42
Other long-term assets
(10
)
(12
)
Accounts payable
(301
)
196
Accrued expenses
(323
)
(585
)
Deferred revenue
158
152
Lease Liability
(3
)
7
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,299
1,216
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capitalized software development costs
(630
)
(221
)
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(35
)
(85
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(665
)
(306
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
6
-
Repurchase of common stock
-
(14
)
Net cash used in financing activities
6
(14
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
640
896
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
2,750
2,575
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
3,390
$
3,471
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
GAAP gross profit
$
1,737
$
2,199
$
5,637
$
6,494
Amortization of capitalized software
26
87
92
158
Amortization of acquired customer relationships
-
40
-
122
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
1,763
$
2,326
$
5,729
$
6,774
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:
GAAP operating expenses
$
1,713
$
2,074
$
5,325
$
6,012
Asset Impairment
(82
)
(88
)
(363
)
(264
)
Amortization of capitalized software
(4
)
-
(10
)
(11
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(47
)
(10
)
(139
)
(29
)
Stock-based compensation
(16
)
(9
)
(38
)
(40
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
1,564
$
1,967
$
4,775
$
5,668
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
GAAP net profit / (loss)
$
15
$
110
$
318
$
484
Asset Impairment
82
88
364
264
Amortization of capitalized software
30
87
102
169
Amortization of intangible assets
47
52
139
156
Stock-based compensation
16
13
38
39
Non-GAAP net income
$
190
$
350
$
961
$
1,112
Per share data:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
0.04
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
0.04
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
25,880
25,852
25,873
25,601
Diluted
25,911
26,246
25,922
25,601
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.
SOURCE: Altigen Technologies
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-1206152