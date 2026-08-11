Altigen Technologies Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Our fiscal third quarter represented Altigen's ninth consecutive quarter of profitability and, more importantly, marked a significant inflection point for the business," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen CEO. "For the first time in several years, new contracted cloud recurring revenue exceeded revenue lost through customer churn. We expect this positive trend to continue, providing a strong foundation for renewed top-line growth in the quarters ahead."

Key Financial Highlights (3Q 2026 versus 3Q 2025)

Net Revenue decreased 14% to $3.0 million;

GAAP net income was $15 thousand, compared with $110 thousand.

Non-GAAP net income was $190 thousand, compared with $350 thousand

EPS per share was $0.00 vs $0.00

Trended Financial Information













(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Total Revenue $ 3,019 $ 3,123 $ 3,173 $ 3,472 $ 3,517 $ 3,500 $ 3,378 Cloud Services $ 1,367 $ 1,385 $ 1,429 $ 1,635 $ 1,666 $ 1,856 $ 1,720 Services and Other $ 1,469 $ 1,557 $ 1,493 $ 1,602 $ 1,596 $ 1,362 $ 1,366 Legacy Products $ 183 $ 181 $ 252 $ 235 $ 256 $ 282 $ 292 GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income $ 24 $ 199 $ 88 $ 198 $ 125 $ 283 $ 75 Operating Margin 1 % 6 % 3 % 6 % 4 % 8 % 2 % GAAP Net Income/(Loss) $ 15 $ 201 $ 101 $ 254 $ 110 $ 287 $ 87 Non-GAAP Net Income / (Loss) (1) $ 190 $ 488 $ 296 $ 455 $ 350 $ 487 $ 275 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 423 $ 529 $ 257 $ 356 $ 645 $ 314 $ 291

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #185707. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #54238. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in the Bay Area with operations in Europe. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, September 30, 2026 2025 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,390 $ 2,750 Accounts receivable, net 1,627 2,428 Other current assets 153 183 Total current assets 5,169 5,361 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26 40 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Property, plant, and equipment, net 72 57 Intangible assets, net 954 1,074 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,784 1,621 Deferred tax asset 5,362 5,347 Other long-term assets 30 20 Total assets 16,122 16,245 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 306 $ 608 Accrued compensation and benefits 384 625 Accrued expenses 139 221 Deferred consideration 372 372 Operating lease liabilities - current 27 24 Deferred revenue - current 766 563 Total current liabilities 1,994 2,413 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 5 25 Deferred revenue - long-term 32 77 Total liabilities 2,031 2,515 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 25 25 Treasury stock (1,579 ) (1,579 ) Additional paid-in capital 73,284 73,240 Accumulated deficit (57,638 ) (57,956 ) Total stockholders' equity 14,091 13,730 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,122 $ 16,245

The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue $ 3,019 $ 3,517 $ 9,315 $ 10,395 Gross profit 1,737 2,199 5,637 6,494 Operating expenses: Research and development 183 411 872 1,095 Sales, general & administrative 1,530 1,663 4,453 4,924 Operating income (loss) 24 125 312 475 Interest and other income 19 15 43 41 Interest expense and other expense 0 (7 ) (5 ) - Net income (loss) before income taxes 43 133 350 516 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1) (27 ) (23 ) (32 ) (32 ) Net income (loss) $ 15 $ 110 $ 318 $ 484 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share Basic 25,880 25,852 25,873 25,601 Diluted 25,911 26,246 25,922 25,601

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 317 $ 484 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Impairment of capitalized software 363 - Deferred income tax expense (15 ) - Amortization of intangible assets 140 150 Amortization of capitalized software 104 168 Stock-based compensation 38 41 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable 802 573 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29 42 Other long-term assets (10 ) (12 ) Accounts payable (301 ) 196 Accrued expenses (323 ) (585 ) Deferred revenue 158 152 Lease Liability (3 ) 7 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,299 1,216 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (630 ) (221 ) Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (35 ) (85 ) Net cash used in investing activities (665 ) (306 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6 - Repurchase of common stock - (14 ) Net cash used in financing activities 6 (14 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 640 896 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 2,750 2,575 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 3,390 $ 3,471

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 1,737 $ 2,199 $ 5,637 $ 6,494 Amortization of capitalized software 26 87 92 158 Amortization of acquired customer relationships - 40 - 122 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,763 $ 2,326 $ 5,729 $ 6,774 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 1,713 $ 2,074 $ 5,325 $ 6,012 Asset Impairment (82 ) (88 ) (363 ) (264 ) Amortization of capitalized software (4 ) - (10 ) (11 ) Amortization of intangible assets (47 ) (10 ) (139 ) (29 ) Stock-based compensation (16 ) (9 ) (38 ) (40 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,564 $ 1,967 $ 4,775 $ 5,668 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net profit / (loss) $ 15 $ 110 $ 318 $ 484 Asset Impairment 82 88 364 264 Amortization of capitalized software 30 87 102 169 Amortization of intangible assets 47 52 139 156 Stock-based compensation 16 13 38 39 Non-GAAP net income $ 190 $ 350 $ 961 $ 1,112 Per share data: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 25,880 25,852 25,873 25,601 Diluted 25,911 26,246 25,922 25,601

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-1206152