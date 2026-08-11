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WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Altigen Technologies Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Our fiscal third quarter represented Altigen's ninth consecutive quarter of profitability and, more importantly, marked a significant inflection point for the business," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen CEO. "For the first time in several years, new contracted cloud recurring revenue exceeded revenue lost through customer churn. We expect this positive trend to continue, providing a strong foundation for renewed top-line growth in the quarters ahead."

Key Financial Highlights (3Q 2026 versus 3Q 2025)

  • Net Revenue decreased 14% to $3.0 million;

  • GAAP net income was $15 thousand, compared with $110 thousand.

  • Non-GAAP net income was $190 thousand, compared with $350 thousand

  • EPS per share was $0.00 vs $0.00

Trended Financial Information








(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

3Q26

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Total Revenue

$

3,019

$

3,123

$

3,173

$

3,472

$

3,517

$

3,500

$

3,378

Cloud Services

$

1,367

$

1,385

$

1,429

$

1,635

$

1,666

$

1,856

$

1,720

Services and Other

$

1,469

$

1,557

$

1,493

$

1,602

$

1,596

$

1,362

$

1,366

Legacy Products

$

183

$

181

$

252

$

235

$

256

$

282

$

292

GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income

$

24

$

199

$

88

$

198

$

125

$

283

$

75

Operating Margin

1

%

6

%

3

%

6

%

4

%

8

%

2

%

GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

$

15

$

201

$

101

$

254

$

110

$

287

$

87

Non-GAAP Net Income / (Loss) (1)

$

190

$

488

$

296

$

455

$

350

$

487

$

275

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

423

$

529

$

257

$

356

$

645

$

314

$

291

  1. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

  2. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #185707. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #54238. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in the Bay Area with operations in Europe. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

  • Altigen Communications, Inc.

  • Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

June 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

(1)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,390

$

2,750

Accounts receivable, net

1,627

2,428

Other current assets

153

183

Total current assets

5,169

5,361

Operating lease right-of-use assets

26

40

Goodwill

2,725

2,725

Property, plant, and equipment, net

72

57

Intangible assets, net

954

1,074

Capitalized software development cost, net

1,784

1,621

Deferred tax asset

5,362

5,347

Other long-term assets

30

20

Total assets

16,122

16,245

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

306

$

608

Accrued compensation and benefits

384

625

Accrued expenses

139

221

Deferred consideration

372

372

Operating lease liabilities - current

27

24

Deferred revenue - current

766

563

Total current liabilities

1,994

2,413

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

5

25

Deferred revenue - long-term

32

77

Total liabilities

2,031

2,515

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

25

25

Treasury stock

(1,579

)

(1,579

)

Additional paid-in capital

73,284

73,240

Accumulated deficit

(57,638

)

(57,956

)

Total stockholders' equity

14,091

13,730

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,122

$

16,245

  1. The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net revenue

$

3,019

$

3,517

$

9,315

$

10,395

Gross profit

1,737

2,199

5,637

6,494

Operating expenses:

Research and development

183

411

872

1,095

Sales, general & administrative

1,530

1,663

4,453

4,924

Operating income (loss)

24

125

312

475

Interest and other income

19

15

43

41

Interest expense and other expense

0

(7

)

(5

)

-

Net income (loss) before income taxes

43

133

350

516

Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1)

(27

)

(23

)

(32

)

(32

)

Net income (loss)

$

15

$

110

$

318

$

484

Net income (loss) per share

Basic

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.02

Diluted

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.02

Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share

Basic

25,880

25,852

25,873

25,601

Diluted

25,911

26,246

25,922

25,601

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

317

$

484

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:

Impairment of capitalized software

363

-

Deferred income tax expense

(15

)

-

Amortization of intangible assets

140

150

Amortization of capitalized software

104

168

Stock-based compensation

38

41

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

802

573

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

29

42

Other long-term assets

(10

)

(12

)

Accounts payable

(301

)

196

Accrued expenses

(323

)

(585

)

Deferred revenue

158

152

Lease Liability

(3

)

7

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,299

1,216

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capitalized software development costs

(630

)

(221

)

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(35

)

(85

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(665

)

(306

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

6

-

Repurchase of common stock

-

(14

)

Net cash used in financing activities

6

(14

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

640

896

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,750

2,575

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

3,390

$

3,471

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:

GAAP gross profit

$

1,737

$

2,199

$

5,637

$

6,494

Amortization of capitalized software

26

87

92

158

Amortization of acquired customer relationships

-

40

-

122

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

1,763

$

2,326

$

5,729

$

6,774

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:

GAAP operating expenses

$

1,713

$

2,074

$

5,325

$

6,012

Asset Impairment

(82

)

(88

)

(363

)

(264

)

Amortization of capitalized software

(4

)

-

(10

)

(11

)

Amortization of intangible assets

(47

)

(10

)

(139

)

(29

)

Stock-based compensation

(16

)

(9

)

(38

)

(40

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

1,564

$

1,967

$

4,775

$

5,668

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:

GAAP net profit / (loss)

$

15

$

110

$

318

$

484

Asset Impairment

82

88

364

264

Amortization of capitalized software

30

87

102

169

Amortization of intangible assets

47

52

139

156

Stock-based compensation

16

13

38

39

Non-GAAP net income

$

190

$

350

$

961

$

1,112

Per share data:

Basic

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.04

$

0.04

Diluted

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.04

$

0.04

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

25,880

25,852

25,873

25,601

Diluted

25,911

26,246

25,922

25,601

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-1206152

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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