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WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call Information

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, today announced it will report its third-quarter 2026 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1 p.m. PT)

When: Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:00 p.m. PT).

Dial In:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code:185707

Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code, they can reference the company name.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2183/54238

Webcast Replay Expiration: Available until Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Teleconference Replay: Available until Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 54238

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. Altigen is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with operations in Europe. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact: ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-announces-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-earnings-call-in-1186996

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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