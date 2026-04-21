Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Information

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, today announced it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast.

When: Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET).

Dial In:

Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code:125781

Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code they can reference the company name.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2183/53878

Webcast Replay available until: Friday, August 7, 2026

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53878

Teleconference Replay: Available until Thursday, May 14, 2026

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley, and our operations are strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact: ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-announces-second-quarter-2026-earnings-call-information-1158371