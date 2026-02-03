Altigen Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"Our fiscal first quarter represented our 7th consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen Chairman & CEO. "This demonstrates our commitment to maintaining profitability through short term revenue declines driven by our transition to new technology platforms. We believe the majority of this impact is now behind us and are well positioned for growth in the second half of fiscal 2026."

Key Financial Highlights (1Q 2026 versus 1Q 2025)

Net Revenue decreased 6% to $3.2 million

Gross margin declined slightly to 62%, compared with 63%

Operating expenses decreased 9% to $1.9M

GAAP net income was $101 thousand, compared with $87 thousand.

EPS per share was $0.00 vs $0.00

Trended Financial Information

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Total Revenue $ 3,173 $ 3,472 $ 3,517 $ 3,500 $ 3,378 Cloud Services 1,429 1,635 1,666 1,856 1,720 Services and Other 1,493 1,602 1,596 1,362 1,366 Legacy Products 252 235 256 282 292 Software Assurance 221 213 242 268 278 Perpetual Software License 31 22 14 14 14 GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income $ 88 $ 198 $ 125 $ 283 $ 75 Operating Margin 3 % 6 % 4 % 8 % 2 % GAAP Net Income/(Loss) 101 $ 254 $ 110 $ 287 $ 87 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 257 356 645 314 291

Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #363285. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #53480. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in the Bay area with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,552 $ 2,750 Accounts receivable, net 2,241 2,428 Other current assets 271 183 Total current assets 5,064 5,361 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35 40 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Property, plant, and equipment, net 51 57 Intangible assets, net 1,035 1,074 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,755 1,621 Deferred tax asset 5,362 5,347 Other long-term assets 12 20 Total assets 16,039 16,245 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 197 $ 608 Accrued compensation and benefits 556 625 Accrued expenses 248 221 Deferred consideration 372 372 Operating lease liabilities - current 25 24 Deferred revenue - current 725 563 Total current liabilities 2,124 2,413 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 19 25 Deferred revenue - long-term 58 77 Total liabilities 2,200 2,515 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 25 25 Treasury stock (1,579 ) (1,579 ) Additional paid-in capital 73,247 73,240 Accumulated deficit (57,854 ) (57,956 ) Total stockholders' equity 13,839 13,730 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,039 $ 16,245

(1) The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 3,173 $ 3,378 Gross profit 1,954 2,130 Operating expenses: Research and development 296 251 Sales, general & administrative 1,569 1,804 Operating income (loss) 88 75 Interest and other income 14 - Interest expense and other expense (2 ) 12 Net income (loss) before income taxes 101 87 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1) - - Net income (loss) $ 101 $ 87 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share Basic 25,860 24,919 Diluted 25,939 25,347

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 101 $ 87 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Impairment of capitalized software 88 - Deferred income tax expense (15 ) Amortization of intangible assets 46 47 Amortization of capitalized software 42 35 Stock-based compensation 7 18 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable 187 (440 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (88 ) (110 ) Other long-term assets 7 - Accounts payable (410 ) 455 Accrued expenses (41 ) (281 ) Deferred revenue 143 94 Lease Liability (1 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 66 (95 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (264 ) (231 ) Net cash used in investing activities (264 ) (231 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock - (14 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (14 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (198 ) (340 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 2,750 2,575 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 2,552 $ 2,235

