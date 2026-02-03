Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
03.02.2026 21:02 Uhr
Altigen Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"Our fiscal first quarter represented our 7th consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen Chairman & CEO. "This demonstrates our commitment to maintaining profitability through short term revenue declines driven by our transition to new technology platforms. We believe the majority of this impact is now behind us and are well positioned for growth in the second half of fiscal 2026."

Key Financial Highlights (1Q 2026 versus 1Q 2025)

  • Net Revenue decreased 6% to $3.2 million

  • Gross margin declined slightly to 62%, compared with 63%

  • Operating expenses decreased 9% to $1.9M

  • GAAP net income was $101 thousand, compared with $87 thousand.

  • EPS per share was $0.00 vs $0.00

Trended Financial Information
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Total Revenue

$

3,173

$

3,472

$

3,517

$

3,500

$

3,378

Cloud Services

1,429

1,635

1,666

1,856

1,720

Services and Other

1,493

1,602

1,596

1,362

1,366

Legacy Products

252

235

256

282

292

Software Assurance

221

213

242

268

278

Perpetual Software License

31

22

14

14

14

GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income

$

88

$

198

$

125

$

283

$

75

Operating Margin

3

%

6

%

4

%

8

%

2

%

GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

101

$

254

$

110

$

287

$

87

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

257

356

645

314

291

  1. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #363285. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #53480. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in the Bay area with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

  • Altigen Communications, Inc.

  • Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2025

(1)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,552

$

2,750

Accounts receivable, net

2,241

2,428

Other current assets

271

183

Total current assets

5,064

5,361

Operating lease right-of-use assets

35

40

Goodwill

2,725

2,725

Property, plant, and equipment, net

51

57

Intangible assets, net

1,035

1,074

Capitalized software development cost, net

1,755

1,621

Deferred tax asset

5,362

5,347

Other long-term assets

12

20

Total assets

16,039

16,245

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

197

$

608

Accrued compensation and benefits

556

625

Accrued expenses

248

221

Deferred consideration

372

372

Operating lease liabilities - current

25

24

Deferred revenue - current

725

563

Total current liabilities

2,124

2,413

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

19

25

Deferred revenue - long-term

58

77

Total liabilities

2,200

2,515

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

25

25

Treasury stock

(1,579

)

(1,579

)

Additional paid-in capital

73,247

73,240

Accumulated deficit

(57,854

)

(57,956

)

Total stockholders' equity

13,839

13,730

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,039

$

16,245

(1) The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

Net revenue

$

3,173

$

3,378

Gross profit

1,954

2,130

Operating expenses:

Research and development

296

251

Sales, general & administrative

1,569

1,804

Operating income (loss)

88

75

Interest and other income

14

-

Interest expense and other expense

(2

)

12

Net income (loss) before income taxes

101

87

Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1)

-

-

Net income (loss)

$

101

$

87

Net income (loss) per share

Basic

$

0.00

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.00

$

0.01

Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share

Basic

25,860

24,919

Diluted

25,939

25,347

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

101

$

87

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:

Impairment of capitalized software

88

-

Deferred income tax expense

(15

)

Amortization of intangible assets

46

47

Amortization of capitalized software

42

35

Stock-based compensation

7

18

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

187

(440

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(88

)

(110

)

Other long-term assets

7

-

Accounts payable

(410

)

455

Accrued expenses

(41

)

(281

)

Deferred revenue

143

94

Lease Liability

(1

)

-

Net cash provided by operating activities

66

(95

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capitalized software development costs

(264

)

(231

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(264

)

(231

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repurchase of common stock

-

(14

)

Net cash used in financing activities

-

(14

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(198

)

(340

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,750

2,575

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

2,552

$

2,235

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-1132970

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
