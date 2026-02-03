Altigen Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025.
"Our fiscal first quarter represented our 7th consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen Chairman & CEO. "This demonstrates our commitment to maintaining profitability through short term revenue declines driven by our transition to new technology platforms. We believe the majority of this impact is now behind us and are well positioned for growth in the second half of fiscal 2026."
Key Financial Highlights (1Q 2026 versus 1Q 2025)
Net Revenue decreased 6% to $3.2 million
Gross margin declined slightly to 62%, compared with 63%
Operating expenses decreased 9% to $1.9M
GAAP net income was $101 thousand, compared with $87 thousand.
EPS per share was $0.00 vs $0.00
Trended Financial Information
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Total Revenue
$
3,173
$
3,472
$
3,517
$
3,500
$
3,378
Cloud Services
1,429
1,635
1,666
1,856
1,720
Services and Other
1,493
1,602
1,596
1,362
1,366
Legacy Products
252
235
256
282
292
Software Assurance
221
213
242
268
278
Perpetual Software License
31
22
14
14
14
GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income
$
88
$
198
$
125
$
283
$
75
Operating Margin
3
%
6
%
4
%
8
%
2
%
GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
101
$
254
$
110
$
287
$
87
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
257
356
645
314
291
Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.
Conference Call
Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #363285. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #53480. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.
About Altigen Technologies
Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in the Bay area with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Altigen Communications, Inc.
Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
2025
2025
(1)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,552
$
2,750
Accounts receivable, net
2,241
2,428
Other current assets
271
183
Total current assets
5,064
5,361
Operating lease right-of-use assets
35
40
Goodwill
2,725
2,725
Property, plant, and equipment, net
51
57
Intangible assets, net
1,035
1,074
Capitalized software development cost, net
1,755
1,621
Deferred tax asset
5,362
5,347
Other long-term assets
12
20
Total assets
16,039
16,245
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
197
$
608
Accrued compensation and benefits
556
625
Accrued expenses
248
221
Deferred consideration
372
372
Operating lease liabilities - current
25
24
Deferred revenue - current
725
563
Total current liabilities
2,124
2,413
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
19
25
Deferred revenue - long-term
58
77
Total liabilities
2,200
2,515
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
25
25
Treasury stock
(1,579
)
(1,579
)
Additional paid-in capital
73,247
73,240
Accumulated deficit
(57,854
)
(57,956
)
Total stockholders' equity
13,839
13,730
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,039
$
16,245
(1) The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
Net revenue
$
3,173
$
3,378
Gross profit
1,954
2,130
Operating expenses:
Research and development
296
251
Sales, general & administrative
1,569
1,804
Operating income (loss)
88
75
Interest and other income
14
-
Interest expense and other expense
(2
)
12
Net income (loss) before income taxes
101
87
Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1)
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
101
$
87
Net income (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.00
$
0.01
Diluted
$
0.00
$
0.01
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share
Basic
25,860
24,919
Diluted
25,939
25,347
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
101
$
87
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Impairment of capitalized software
88
-
Deferred income tax expense
(15
)
Amortization of intangible assets
46
47
Amortization of capitalized software
42
35
Stock-based compensation
7
18
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
187
(440
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(88
)
(110
)
Other long-term assets
7
-
Accounts payable
(410
)
455
Accrued expenses
(41
)
(281
)
Deferred revenue
143
94
Lease Liability
(1
)
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
66
(95
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capitalized software development costs
(264
)
(231
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(264
)
(231
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
-
(14
)
Net cash used in financing activities
-
(14
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(198
)
(340
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
2,750
2,575
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
2,552
$
2,235
