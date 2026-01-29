Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078
NASDAQ
29.01.26 | 20:47
6,980 US-Dollar
+1,31 % +0,090
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2026 19:26 Uhr
Altigen Technologies Announces Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with Crexendo

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Altigen Technologies, (OTC:ATGN) a trusted provider of PBX, UCaaS, and customer engagement solutions for more than three decades, today announced a strategic licensing agreement with Crexendo, a leading cloud communications platform company.

Under the licensing agreement, Altigen will leverage its deep experience in designing, deploying, and supporting premise & hosted PBX communications solutions to deliver customer and partner-facing solutions now powered by Crexendo's hosted cloud platform. This collaboration allows each company to focus on its core strengths, Crexendo on building and enhancing a best-in-class cloud communications platform, and Altigen on solution delivery, customer success, and partner enablement.

"This licensing relationship expands the reach of our platform through a team with deep communications expertise," said Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crexendo. "Altigen has decades of real-world PBX and UCaaS expertise and a strong reputation for customer delivery. Their proven deployment and support capabilities complement our focus on platform innovation and creates a compelling solution for customers. By working together, we can ensure Altigen's customers benefit from a powerful, modern cloud platform combined with proven deployment and support capabilities."

For Altigen customers, agents and resellers, the agreement provides access to an award-winning cloud communications platform with more than 7 million users.

"This licensing agreement represents a natural evolution for Altigen," said Joe Hamblin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Altigen Technologies. "By aligning with Crexendo, we can focus our energy where we add the most value, helping customers and partners successfully design, deploy, and operate modern cloud communications solutions, while relying on Crexendo to continue building and innovating on a leading hosted platform."

Together, Altigen and Crexendo will deliver a comprehensive cloud communications offering that combines platform innovation, operational scale, and customer-centric delivery, helping businesses modernize their communications while reducing complexity and risk.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies is a provider of PBX, UCaaS, and customer engagement solutions, with more than 30 years of experience serving enterprise and mid-market customers. Altigen specializes in solution design, deployment, integration, and ongoing support for modern cloud communications environments. For more information, please visit www.altigen.com

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Contact:

Altigen Communications, Inc.
Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-announces-licensing-and-collaboration-agreem-1131045

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
