Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Licensing and Collaboration Agreement With Altigen Technologies

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that Altigen Technologies has entered into a licensing and collaboration arrangement to deliver customer and partner solutions powered by Crexendo's NetSapiens hosted cloud communications platform.

Under the arrangement, Altigen will license Crexendo's cloud platform and leverage its more than 30 years of experience designing, deploying, and supporting premise-based and hosted PBX and UCaaS solutions. Crexendo will continue to focus on advancing its scalable, software-driven platform, while Altigen concentrates on solution delivery, customer success, and channel enablement.

"This licensing relationship expands the reach of our platform through a team with deep communications expertise," said Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crexendo. "Altigen has decades of real-world PBX and UCaaS expertise and a strong reputation for customer delivery. Their proven deployment and support capabilities complement our focus on platform innovation and creates a compelling solution for customers. By working together, we can ensure customers benefit from a powerful, modern cloud platform combined with proven deployment and support capabilities."

For Altigen customers, agents, and resellers, the arrangement provides access to Crexendo's award-winning cloud communications platform supporting more than seven million users, while maintaining continuity with a trusted solutions provider.

"Licensing Crexendo's platform allows us to sharpen our focus on delivering value to customers and partners," said Joe Hamblin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Altigen Technologies. "Crexendo's continued investment in its hosted platform gives us confidence we can deliver modern, scalable solutions to the market."

Together, Crexendo and Altigen will deliver a streamlined cloud communications offering that combines platform innovation, operational scale, and customer-focused execution.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies is a provider of PBX, UCaaS, and customer engagement solutions, with more than 30 years of experience serving enterprise and mid-market customers. Altigen specializes in solution design, deployment, integration, and ongoing support for modern cloud communications environments.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing the licensing relationship expands the reach of our platform through a team with deep communications expertise (ii) believes that Altigen has proven deployment and support capabilities which complement focus on platform innovation and creates a compelling solution for customers and (iii) that working together, it can ensure customers benefit from a powerful, modern cloud platform combined with proven deployment and support capabilities.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-announces-licensing-and-collaboration-agreement-with-altigen-technologi-1131441