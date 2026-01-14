Anzeige
Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call Information

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, today announced it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1 p.m. PT)

When: Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:00 p.m. PT).

Dial In:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 363285

Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code, they can reference the company name.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2183/53480

Teleconference Replay: Available until Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 53480

Webcast Replay: Available until Sunday, May 3, 2026

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2183/53480

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in California, and our operations are strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact: ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-earnings-call-in-1126562

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
