Altigen Technologies Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We are continuing to advance our goal of transforming Altigen to become a leading provider of enterprise AI-powered Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions," said Jeremiah Fleming, CEO of Altigen Technologies. "As expected, this transformation has caused some customer churn as we retire legacy platforms in favor of our new CXaaS suite."

"Nearly 60% of our customers have now been migrated to our next-generation CXaaS platforms", according to Fleming. "Over the next several quarters, as we continue our customer migrations along with new customer acquisitions, we expect to see a return to cloud revenue growth. Just as importantly, we continue to remain profitable throughout the transition, delivering our eighth consecutive profitable quarter."

Key Financial Highlights (2Q 2026 versus 2Q 2025)

Net Revenue of $3.1 million vs $3.5 million

Gross margin stayed at 62% for both quarters;

GAAP net income was $201 thousand, compared with $287 thousand.

Non-GAAP net income was $488 thousand, compared with $487 thousand

Adjusted EBITDA was $529 thousand, compared with $314 thousand

Cash of $3.2 million vs $2.8 million

Earnings per share was $0.01 vs $0.01

Trended Financial Information (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Total Revenue $ 3,123 $ 3,173 $ 3,472 $ 3,517 $ 3,500 $ 3,378 Cloud Services 1,385 1,429 1,635 1,666 1,856 1,720 Services and Other 1,557 1,493 1,602 1,596 1,362 1,366 Legacy Products 181 252 235 256 282 292 GAAP Operating Income / (Loss) $ 199 $ 88 $ 198 $ 125 $ 283 $ 75 Operating Margin 6 % 3 % 6 % 4 % 8 % 2 % GAAP Net Income/(Loss) $ 201 $ 101 $ 254 $ 110 $ 287 $ 87 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 187 Non-GAAP Net Income / (Loss) 488 296 455 350 487 275 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 529 257 356 645 314 291

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 545-0523 (domestic) or (973) 528-0016 (international), conference ID #125781. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #53878. The audio replay will be available until May 14, 2026. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs, and expectations of management, and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances, which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares and per share data) March 31, September 30, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,200 $ 2,750 Accounts receivable, net 1,706 2,428 Other current assets 200 183 Total current assets 5,106 5,361 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31 40 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Property, plant, and equipment, net 47 57 Intangible assets, net 994 1,074 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,754 1,621 Deferred tax asset 5,362 5,347 Other long-term assets 12 20 Total assets 16,031 16,245 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 320 $ 608 Accrued compensation and benefits 430 625 Accrued expenses 157 221 Deferred consideration 372 372 Operating lease liabilities - current 26 24 Deferred revenue - current 607 563 Total current liabilities 1,912 2,413 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 12 25 Deferred revenue - long-term 48 77 Total liabilities 1,971 2,515 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 25 25 Treasury stock (1,579 ) (1,579 ) Additional paid-in capital 73,268 73,240 Accumulated deficit (57,654 ) (57,956 ) Total stockholders' equity 14,060 13,730 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,031 $ 16,245

The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue $ 3,123 $ 3,500 $ 6,297 $ 6,878 Gross profit 1,946 2,165 3,900 4,295 Operating expenses: Research and development 393 433 660 684 Sales, general & administrative 1,354 1,449 2,953 3,253 Operating income (loss) 199 283 287 358 Interest and other income 12 13 25 25 Interest expense and other expense (5 ) - (5 ) - Net income (loss) before income taxes 206 296 307 383 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1) (5 ) (9 ) (5 ) (9 ) Net income (loss) $ 201 $ 287 $ 302 $ 374 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share Basic 25,880 25,601 25,880 25,601 Diluted 25,906 25,928 25,906 25,928

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss) $ 302 $ 374 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Impairment of capitalized software 281 - Deferred income tax expense (15 ) - Amortization of intangible assets 93 99 Amortization of capitalized software 74 (46 ) Stock-based compensation 22 31 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable 723 61 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (17 ) (23 ) Other long-term assets 7 (12 ) Accounts payable (289 ) 192 Accrued expenses (259 ) (410 ) Deferred revenue 15 132 Lease Liability (2 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 935 397 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (488 ) (124 ) Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (3 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (491 ) (124 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6 - Repurchase of common stock - (14 ) Net cash used in financing activities 6 (14 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 450 259 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 2,750 2,575 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 3,200 $ 2,834

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 1,946 $ 2,165 $ 3,900 $ 4,295 Amortization of capitalized software 28 42 66 71 Amortization of acquired customer relationships - 40 - 80 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,974 $ 2,247 $ 3,966 $ 4,446 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 1,747 $ 1,882 $ 3,613 $ 3,937 Asset Impairment (193 ) (88 ) (281 ) (88 ) Amortization of capitalized software (4 ) (5 ) (7 ) (11 ) Amortization of intangible assets (47 ) (12 ) (93 ) (19 ) Stock-based compensation (15 ) (13 ) (22 ) (31 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,488 $ 1,764 $ 3,210 $ 3,788 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net profit / (loss) $ 201 $ 287 $ 302 $ 374 Asset Impairment 193 88 281 88 Amortization of capitalized software 32 47 74 82 Amortization of intangible assets 47 52 93 99 Stock-based compensation 15 13 22 31 Non-GAAP net income $ 488 $ 487 $ 772 $ 674 Per share data: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 25,880 25,601 25,880 25,601 Diluted 25,906 25,928 25,906 25,928

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-1164697