Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 22:02 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Altigen Technologies Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We are continuing to advance our goal of transforming Altigen to become a leading provider of enterprise AI-powered Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions," said Jeremiah Fleming, CEO of Altigen Technologies. "As expected, this transformation has caused some customer churn as we retire legacy platforms in favor of our new CXaaS suite."

"Nearly 60% of our customers have now been migrated to our next-generation CXaaS platforms", according to Fleming. "Over the next several quarters, as we continue our customer migrations along with new customer acquisitions, we expect to see a return to cloud revenue growth. Just as importantly, we continue to remain profitable throughout the transition, delivering our eighth consecutive profitable quarter."

Key Financial Highlights (2Q 2026 versus 2Q 2025)

  • Net Revenue of $3.1 million vs $3.5 million

  • Gross margin stayed at 62% for both quarters;

  • GAAP net income was $201 thousand, compared with $287 thousand.

  • Non-GAAP net income was $488 thousand, compared with $487 thousand

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $529 thousand, compared with $314 thousand

  • Cash of $3.2 million vs $2.8 million

  • Earnings per share was $0.01 vs $0.01

Trended Financial Information

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

Total Revenue

$

3,123

$

3,173

$

3,472

$

3,517

$

3,500

$

3,378

Cloud Services

1,385

1,429

1,635

1,666

1,856

1,720

Services and Other

1,557

1,493

1,602

1,596

1,362

1,366

Legacy Products

181

252

235

256

282

292

GAAP Operating Income / (Loss)

$

199

$

88

$

198

$

125

$

283

$

75

Operating Margin

6

%

3

%

6

%

4

%

8

%

2

%

GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

$

201

$

101

$

254

$

110

$

287

$

87

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

187

Non-GAAP Net Income / (Loss)

488

296

455

350

487

275

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

529

257

356

645

314

291

  1. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

  2. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 545-0523 (domestic) or (973) 528-0016 (international), conference ID #125781. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #53878. The audio replay will be available until May 14, 2026. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs, and expectations of management, and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances, which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

  • Altigen Communications, Inc.

  • Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

March 31,

September 30,

2026

2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,200

$

2,750

Accounts receivable, net

1,706

2,428

Other current assets

200

183

Total current assets

5,106

5,361

Operating lease right-of-use assets

31

40

Goodwill

2,725

2,725

Property, plant, and equipment, net

47

57

Intangible assets, net

994

1,074

Capitalized software development cost, net

1,754

1,621

Deferred tax asset

5,362

5,347

Other long-term assets

12

20

Total assets

16,031

16,245

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

320

$

608

Accrued compensation and benefits

430

625

Accrued expenses

157

221

Deferred consideration

372

372

Operating lease liabilities - current

26

24

Deferred revenue - current

607

563

Total current liabilities

1,912

2,413

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

12

25

Deferred revenue - long-term

48

77

Total liabilities

1,971

2,515

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

25

25

Treasury stock

(1,579

)

(1,579

)

Additional paid-in capital

73,268

73,240

Accumulated deficit

(57,654

)

(57,956

)

Total stockholders' equity

14,060

13,730

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,031

$

16,245

  1. The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net revenue

$

3,123

$

3,500

$

6,297

$

6,878

Gross profit

1,946

2,165

3,900

4,295

Operating expenses:

Research and development

393

433

660

684

Sales, general & administrative

1,354

1,449

2,953

3,253

Operating income (loss)

199

283

287

358

Interest and other income

12

13

25

25

Interest expense and other expense

(5

)

-

(5

)

-

Net income (loss) before income taxes

206

296

307

383

Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1)

(5

)

(9

)

(5

)

(9

)

Net income (loss)

$

201

$

287

$

302

$

374

Net income (loss) per share

Basic

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share

Basic

25,880

25,601

25,880

25,601

Diluted

25,906

25,928

25,906

25,928

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss)

$

302

$

374

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:

Impairment of capitalized software

281

-

Deferred income tax expense

(15

)

-

Amortization of intangible assets

93

99

Amortization of capitalized software

74

(46

)

Stock-based compensation

22

31

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

723

61

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(17

)

(23

)

Other long-term assets

7

(12

)

Accounts payable

(289

)

192

Accrued expenses

(259

)

(410

)

Deferred revenue

15

132

Lease Liability

(2

)

(1

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

935

397

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capitalized software development costs

(488

)

(124

)

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(3

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(491

)

(124

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

6

-

Repurchase of common stock

-

(14

)

Net cash used in financing activities

6

(14

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

450

259

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,750

2,575

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

3,200

$

2,834

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:

GAAP gross profit

$

1,946

$

2,165

$

3,900

$

4,295

Amortization of capitalized software

28

42

66

71

Amortization of acquired customer relationships

-

40

-

80

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

1,974

$

2,247

$

3,966

$

4,446

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:

GAAP operating expenses

$

1,747

$

1,882

$

3,613

$

3,937

Asset Impairment

(193

)

(88

)

(281

)

(88

)

Amortization of capitalized software

(4

)

(5

)

(7

)

(11

)

Amortization of intangible assets

(47

)

(12

)

(93

)

(19

)

Stock-based compensation

(15

)

(13

)

(22

)

(31

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

1,488

$

1,764

$

3,210

$

3,788

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:

GAAP net profit / (loss)

$

201

$

287

$

302

$

374

Asset Impairment

193

88

281

88

Amortization of capitalized software

32

47

74

82

Amortization of intangible assets

47

52

93

99

Stock-based compensation

15

13

22

31

Non-GAAP net income

$

488

$

487

$

772

$

674

Per share data:

Basic

$

0.02

$

0.02

$

0.03

$

0.03

Diluted

$

0.02

$

0.02

$

0.03

$

0.03

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

25,880

25,601

25,880

25,601

Diluted

25,906

25,928

25,906

25,928

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-1164697

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.