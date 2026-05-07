Altigen Technologies Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026.
"We are continuing to advance our goal of transforming Altigen to become a leading provider of enterprise AI-powered Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions," said Jeremiah Fleming, CEO of Altigen Technologies. "As expected, this transformation has caused some customer churn as we retire legacy platforms in favor of our new CXaaS suite."
"Nearly 60% of our customers have now been migrated to our next-generation CXaaS platforms", according to Fleming. "Over the next several quarters, as we continue our customer migrations along with new customer acquisitions, we expect to see a return to cloud revenue growth. Just as importantly, we continue to remain profitable throughout the transition, delivering our eighth consecutive profitable quarter."
Key Financial Highlights (2Q 2026 versus 2Q 2025)
Net Revenue of $3.1 million vs $3.5 million
Gross margin stayed at 62% for both quarters;
GAAP net income was $201 thousand, compared with $287 thousand.
Non-GAAP net income was $488 thousand, compared with $487 thousand
Adjusted EBITDA was $529 thousand, compared with $314 thousand
Cash of $3.2 million vs $2.8 million
Earnings per share was $0.01 vs $0.01
Trended Financial Information
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Total Revenue
$
3,123
$
3,173
$
3,472
$
3,517
$
3,500
$
3,378
Cloud Services
1,385
1,429
1,635
1,666
1,856
1,720
Services and Other
1,557
1,493
1,602
1,596
1,362
1,366
Legacy Products
181
252
235
256
282
292
GAAP Operating Income / (Loss)
$
199
$
88
$
198
$
125
$
283
$
75
Operating Margin
6
%
3
%
6
%
4
%
8
%
2
%
GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
$
201
$
101
$
254
$
110
$
287
$
87
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
187
Non-GAAP Net Income / (Loss)
488
296
455
350
487
275
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
529
257
356
645
314
291
Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, and depreciation and amortization expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.
Conference Call
Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 545-0523 (domestic) or (973) 528-0016 (international), conference ID #125781. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #53878. The audio replay will be available until May 14, 2026. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.
About Altigen Technologies
Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs, and expectations of management, and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances, which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Altigen Communications, Inc.
Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
March 31,
September 30,
2026
2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,200
$
2,750
Accounts receivable, net
1,706
2,428
Other current assets
200
183
Total current assets
5,106
5,361
Operating lease right-of-use assets
31
40
Goodwill
2,725
2,725
Property, plant, and equipment, net
47
57
Intangible assets, net
994
1,074
Capitalized software development cost, net
1,754
1,621
Deferred tax asset
5,362
5,347
Other long-term assets
12
20
Total assets
16,031
16,245
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
320
$
608
Accrued compensation and benefits
430
625
Accrued expenses
157
221
Deferred consideration
372
372
Operating lease liabilities - current
26
24
Deferred revenue - current
607
563
Total current liabilities
1,912
2,413
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
12
25
Deferred revenue - long-term
48
77
Total liabilities
1,971
2,515
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
25
25
Treasury stock
(1,579
)
(1,579
)
Additional paid-in capital
73,268
73,240
Accumulated deficit
(57,654
)
(57,956
)
Total stockholders' equity
14,060
13,730
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,031
$
16,245
The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net revenue
$
3,123
$
3,500
$
6,297
$
6,878
Gross profit
1,946
2,165
3,900
4,295
Operating expenses:
Research and development
393
433
660
684
Sales, general & administrative
1,354
1,449
2,953
3,253
Operating income (loss)
199
283
287
358
Interest and other income
12
13
25
25
Interest expense and other expense
(5
)
-
(5
)
-
Net income (loss) before income taxes
206
296
307
383
Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1)
(5
)
(9
)
(5
)
(9
)
Net income (loss)
$
201
$
287
$
302
$
374
Net income (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share
Basic
25,880
25,601
25,880
25,601
Diluted
25,906
25,928
25,906
25,928
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
Six Months Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
302
$
374
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Impairment of capitalized software
281
-
Deferred income tax expense
(15
)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
93
99
Amortization of capitalized software
74
(46
)
Stock-based compensation
22
31
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
723
61
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(17
)
(23
)
Other long-term assets
7
(12
)
Accounts payable
(289
)
192
Accrued expenses
(259
)
(410
)
Deferred revenue
15
132
Lease Liability
(2
)
(1
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
935
397
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capitalized software development costs
(488
)
(124
)
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(3
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(491
)
(124
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
6
-
Repurchase of common stock
-
(14
)
Net cash used in financing activities
6
(14
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
450
259
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
2,750
2,575
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
3,200
$
2,834
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
GAAP gross profit
$
1,946
$
2,165
$
3,900
$
4,295
Amortization of capitalized software
28
42
66
71
Amortization of acquired customer relationships
-
40
-
80
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
1,974
$
2,247
$
3,966
$
4,446
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:
GAAP operating expenses
$
1,747
$
1,882
$
3,613
$
3,937
Asset Impairment
(193
)
(88
)
(281
)
(88
)
Amortization of capitalized software
(4
)
(5
)
(7
)
(11
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(47
)
(12
)
(93
)
(19
)
Stock-based compensation
(15
)
(13
)
(22
)
(31
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
1,488
$
1,764
$
3,210
$
3,788
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
GAAP net profit / (loss)
$
201
$
287
$
302
$
374
Asset Impairment
193
88
281
88
Amortization of capitalized software
32
47
74
82
Amortization of intangible assets
47
52
93
99
Stock-based compensation
15
13
22
31
Non-GAAP net income
$
488
$
487
$
772
$
674
Per share data:
Basic
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.03
Diluted
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.03
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
25,880
25,601
25,880
25,601
Diluted
25,906
25,928
25,906
25,928
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.
SOURCE: Altigen Technologies
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-1164697