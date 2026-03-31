Altigen Technologies and Tollring Announce Strategic Partnership for Microsoft Teams Compliance Recording and AI-Driven Business Analytics

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Altigen Technologies and Tollring announce a strategic partnership to deliver Tollring's award winning Analytics 365 Call Recording and Call Analytics to Microsoft Teams users, enhancing the capabilities of organizations that have implemented Teams Phone as their communications platform.

Under this partnership, Altigen will act as a distributor for Tollring in the North American market, enabling Operator Connect and Direct Routing providers to deliver compliant call recording and AI-powered analytics as part of their Microsoft Teams voice offerings. The solution is highly scalable and allows partners to maintain ownership of their customers.

Altigen's Teams Phone partners and enterprise customers also gain access to Tollring's suite of compliant voice recording, AI-driven sentiment analysis, and executive-level customer dashboards. With a complete operational view across all Microsoft Teams voice interactions, organizations have visibility into customer interactions, employee performance and operational trends while ensuring full compliance to regulatory standards.

Jeremiah Fleming, CEO at Altigen Technologies said, "What truly differentiates Tollring's solution is the AI-driven sentiment analysis and business intelligence dashboards. Our enterprise customers, particularly those in the financial services, healthcare and public sector with many thousands of users on Microsoft Teams, will now be able to unlock actionable insight from their everyday conversations.

While Tollring's compliance call recording with the AI-powered analytics gives us everything we needed for our partners and customers today, it is Tollring's long-term AI-development plans that will deliver even more powerful and exciting solutions for our partners and customers in the future."

Tony Martino, CEO of Tollring adds, "This is an excellent partnership as we expand our presence in North America. We are two companies with a deep heritage in the telecoms industry, both committed to evolving ahead of the market. Together, we are not only delivering conversation intelligence but also creating a powerful platform for partners to accelerate growth, enhance customer value, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive Microsoft Teams ecosystem.

We are delighted to have been selected as Altigen's best-of-breed conversation intelligence partner."

About Altigen Technologies www.altigen.com

Altigen Technologies is a leading provider of cloud communications and customer engagement solutions. With over 30 years of expertise in voice, contact center, and Microsoft ecosystem integrations, Altigen delivers secure, cloud-native platforms that enable compliance, AI innovation, and business transformation.

About Tollring www.tollring.com

Tollring is a global market-leading cloud software developer with offices in the UK, USA, India and Australia. The company specialises in AI powered business intelligence; communications analytics, call center analytics, AI-powered conversation analysis, voice recording, fraud protection and scam detection.

Our innovative solutions are developed in-house and enable businesses across vertical sectors to improve customer and employee experience, drive staff efficiency and ensure compliance through the intelligent use of AI to mine communications. Our AI labs produce world class solutions, sold direct and via an extensive channel partner network to over 22,000 businesses globally.

Contact:

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-and-tollring-announce-strategic-partnership-1153001