

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.165 billion, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $195.154 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Super Micro Computer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.225 billion or $1.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 93.2% to $11.119 billion from $5.756 billion last year.



Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.165 Bln. vs. $195.154 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $11.119 Bln vs. $5.756 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.01 To $ 1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 14.5 B To $ 15.5 B



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