

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), a European IT service provider, on Wednesday reported strong second-quarter results, with earnings growing at double-digit rates, supported by broad-based growth across regions and customer groups.



Earnings after tax attributable to Bechtle shareholders increased 21.3% to €57.80 million from €47.66 million, with basic earnings per share rising 21.1% to €0.46 from €0.38.



Earnings before tax (EBT) rose 20.1% to €80.20 million from €66.78 million a year ago.



EBIT grew 23% to €84.06 million from €68.37 million last year.



Revenue rose 16.5% to €1.732 billion from €1.487 billion in the prior year. On an organic basis, revenue increased 10.3%.



Business volume grew 18.1% year-on-year to €2.274 billion



The order backlog reached a record €3.5 billion at the end of the quarter.



Bechtle raised its full-year 2026 forecast, now expecting business volume to grow by more than 10%, compared with its previous forecast of 5%-10%. The company also raised its revenue and EBT growth outlook to 5%-10% from the previous range of 0%-5%.



Bechtle shares closed down 1.69% at €36 on Xetra on Tuesday.



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