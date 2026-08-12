Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary The Door Named U.S. Public Relations Agency for Iconic Condiment Kewpie

Agency Expands Consumer Products Portfolio with Globally Recognized Mayonnaise and Condiment Brand

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / The Door, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), today announced that it has been named U.S. public relations agency for Kewpie Americas, Japan's iconic mayonnaise and condiment brand and a global name in food and culinary culture.

Founded in Japan and best known for its ultra-creamy, egg-yolk-based mayonnaise, Kewpie has built a devoted following among chefs, home cooks and food enthusiasts around the world. Its growing product portfolio includes mayonnaise, dressings and sauces that combine Japanese culinary heritage with versatility for the modern kitchen.

The Door will lead strategic public relations for Kewpie in the U.S., with a focus on expanding national brand awareness, amplifying the company's heritage and product innovation, and further establishing Kewpie as a leading voice in the condiment category. The agency will also leverage its deep culinary relationships to build connections with chefs and restaurants, drive product and award recognition, and collaborate with Kewpie's broader agency partners on integrated consumer activations.

"Kewpie is one of those rare brands that brings together an extraordinary history, a truly distinctive product and tremendous cultural relevance," said Lois Najarian O'Neill, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The Door. "It is already beloved by chefs and consumers who know it, while there is still a significant opportunity to tell the larger Kewpie story to American audiences. That combination makes this a particularly exciting assignment for us."

The appointment further expands The Door's work across consumer products and food and beverage brands. The agency's current and recent portfolio includes Louisiana Fish Fry, Firehook Crackers, Xochitl, Nixie, Delicato Family Wines, Nutrish among others, building on The Door's longstanding expertise at the intersection of consumer brands, culinary culture and lifestyle.

Kewpie was founded by Toichiro Nakashima, who was inspired to introduce mayonnaise to Japan after encountering the condiment during his travels to the Americas. Launched in Japan in 1925, Kewpie Mayonnaise has since become a globally recognized brand, known for its rich umami flavor, egg-yolk-forward recipe and iconic squeeze bottle with red cap. In 1982, Kewpie came full circle in the U.S., bringing the condiment back to the country that first inspired it.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.



At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram here.

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-the-door-named-u.s.-public-relations-agency-for-iconic-cond-1205907