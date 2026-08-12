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WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
12.08.26 | 18:03
261,10 Euro
-1,14 % -3,00
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USA Tech 100
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261,10261,2518:04
261,10261,2018:04
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2026 15:26 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Positions StrainScan Pro for $4 Trillion Global Foodservice Market via Enterprise iPad Air Installations

AI-Powered Visual Intelligence Platform Designed for Quality Monitoring in Restaurants, Commercial Kitchens, and High-Volume Food Operations

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the positioning of its StrainScan Pro platform for the global foodservice sector, targeting restaurants, commercial kitchens, and high-volume food operations with proprietary AI vision software optimized for enterprise deployment on iPad Air devices.

The global foodservice and restaurant market represents one of the largest consumer-facing industries worldwide, with estimates placing its value in the multi-trillion-dollar range and frequently cited near or above $4 trillion. In this environment, operators face continuous pressure to maintain consistency, accelerate inspection speed, and reduce quality-related risk across single locations and multi-unit networks.

StrainScan Pro is designed as a portable, on-device solution that can be installed on iPad Air hardware, enabling rapid visual quality monitoring without complex fixed systems. This deployment model supports straightforward rollout across commercial kitchens and multi-location restaurant groups seeking scalable tools for real-time quality checks.

"High-volume foodservice environments demand practical, fast, and consistent visual tools," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "By delivering StrainScan Pro as proprietary software ready for iPad Air, we are giving restaurant and commercial kitchen operators a flexible way to apply AI vision exactly where quality decisions are made - on the line, at the pass, or across multiple locations."

Investors and industry participants can explore the restaurant and foodservice applications of the platform at: https://strainscanpro.com/industries/restaurants

This expansion continues Medical Care Technologies' strategy of applying its AI vision technology across high-value verticals while generating revenue through subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-positions-strainscan-pro-for-4-trillion-global-foodservice-marke-1205402

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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