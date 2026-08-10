Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Targets $5 Trillion Global Agriculture Market with StrainScan Pro Enterprise Deployment on iPad Air

Proprietary AI Vision Platform Designed for On-Device Quality Grading and Produce Inspection Across Farming and Post-Harvest Operations

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today highlighted the expansion of its StrainScan Pro platform into agricultural quality control, positioning the proprietary AI vision software for enterprise deployment on iPad Air devices across farming and post-harvest operations.

Global agricultural production represents one of the world's largest economic sectors, with production value measured in the multi-trillion-dollar range and estimated near $5 trillion. Within this vast market, the need for consistent, rapid, and scalable visual quality grading and inspection continues to grow as producers, packers, and distributors seek greater efficiency and reduced loss.

StrainScan Pro leverages Medical Care Technologies' proprietary AI vision technology to deliver on-device visual analysis. The platform is designed for installation on iPad Air devices, enabling portable, enterprise-ready deployment without the need for complex fixed infrastructure. This approach allows operators to perform quality grading and produce inspection directly in the field, at packing facilities, or during post-harvest handling.

"The agricultural sector presents an enormous opportunity for practical AI vision tools," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "By delivering StrainScan Pro as a proprietary software solution optimized for iPad Air, we are making advanced visual quality control accessible and scalable for enterprise clients. The same core technology that powers our other applications is now being positioned to address real needs across one of the largest markets in the world."

Investors and industry participants can learn more about the agricultural applications of the platform at: https://strainscanpro.com/industries/agriculture

The move into agriculture continues Medical Care Technologies' strategy of deploying its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while maintaining revenue generation through subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-targets-5-trillion-global-agriculture-market-with-strainscan-pro-1205393