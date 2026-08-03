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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
03.08.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Continues Rigorous Testing of MDCE Melanoma Scan While Evaluating Expansion Opportunities

Company Maintains Active Development of Core AI Imaging Technology Alongside Diversified Revenue Platforms and Strategic Growth Considerations

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today provided an update on the continued rigorous testing of its MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform and the Company's broader expansion outlook.

The Company remains actively engaged in structured evaluation and model training for MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta, applying multi-phase testing protocols focused on image quality, consistency, and performance across varied datasets. These efforts form part of MDCE's ongoing commitment to technical refinement of its proprietary AI vision systems.

In parallel, Medical Care Technologies continues to operate a diversified model that includes revenue-generating subsidiaries and consumer applications. The Company is also evaluating opportunities to expand through selective partnerships and potential brand acquisitions that align with its software development, AI vision, and digital platform capabilities.

"We are maintaining disciplined progress on MDCE Melanoma Scan while building commercial strength across our broader technology portfolio," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Our diversified approach allows us to generate revenue from existing platforms even as we advance core medical imaging tools and explore measured expansion opportunities."

Medical Care Technologies remains focused on balancing rigorous technical development with practical monetization and strategic growth initiatives.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Infinite Auctions Infinite Auctions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions through its innovative online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Real Game Used Real Game Used is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in AI-enhanced photo match authentication for sports and entertainment memorabilia. Visit: https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-continues-rigorous-testing-of-mdce-melanoma-1200389

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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