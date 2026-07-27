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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
27.07.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Delivers Results: Infinite Auctions Closes Auction on In-House Platform, Raising $125,000 to Support Debt Reduction and AI Operations

Company-Owned Inventory Generates Approximately $125,000 in Non-Dilutive Capital to Support Debt Reduction and AI Platform Operations

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Infinite Auctions LLC, has successfully completed its recent online auction conducted entirely on the Company's newly developed proprietary auction software platform.

The auction generated approximately $125,000 in proceeds from the sale of company-owned inventory. These funds will be directed toward reducing outstanding debt and supporting ongoing operations related to the Company's AI vision technology platforms.

"This successful auction on our own in-house platform demonstrates real progress," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "While market conditions have been challenging, our subsidiaries continue to generate non-dilutive capital through the liquidation of company-owned assets. We are actively working to strengthen the balance sheet and advance our technology initiatives."

Medical Care Technologies continues to focus on operational execution across its subsidiaries while refining its AI vision capabilities. The Company anticipates providing additional updates on new platform developments in the near term.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Infinite Auctions Infinite Auctions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions through its innovative online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-delivers-results-infinite-auctions-closes-auction-on-in-house-pl-1196609

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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