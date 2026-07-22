Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Sotheby's Just Sold an Iverson Jersey for $192K - Now Bid on This Rare Photo-Matched Iverson Jersey Before Infinite Auctions Closes Saturday

Only Known Photo-Matched Iverson Jersey in This Style & Colorway Sits at $20K as Vince Carter Nets and Raptors Pieces Draw Heavy Attention Before July 25 Close.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Infinite Auctions LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), is highlighting two of basketball's most electrifying legends as its summer auction enters the final stretch.

Leading the field is the Allen Iverson February 27, 2006 Game Used Photo Matched Signed Philadelphia 76ers Road Jersey (MeiGray/RGU LOA) - the only known photo-matched example in this style and colorway. The jersey currently sits at a $20,000 bid. For context, another MeiGray-authenticated Allen Iverson jersey sold this week at Sotheby's for $192,000.

Also featured are standout Vince Carter pieces, including a 2008-09 Photo Matched New Jersey Nets Game Used & Signed Road Jersey matched to nine games, along with additional Carter game-worn material from his Toronto Raptors era.

View and bid on these lots now: • https://infiniteauctions.com/lots/6a2513cccd54994ff2fdc74e • https://infiniteauctions.com/lots/6a25e756e9eec3c0bcf2a54a • https://infiniteauctions.com/lots/6a34f3b84895d64d18003605

The auction closes this Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 9:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time.

"Allen Iverson and Vince Carter defined an era of pure athleticism and unforgettable moments," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. and Infinite Auctions. "These photo-matched, game-worn pieces give collectors a direct connection to two of the most exciting players the game has ever seen."

About Infinite Auctions LLC Infinite Auctions LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) specializing in premium sports and entertainment memorabilia auctions through its innovative, in-house developed online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Infinite Auctions LLC / Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://infiniteauctions.com | https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sothebys-just-sold-an-iverson-jersey-for-192k-now-bid-on-this-rare-ph-1194646