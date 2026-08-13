Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Highlights StrainScan Pro for Multi-Billion-Dollar Cannabis Dispensary Sector with Enterprise iPad Air Solution

Proprietary AI Vision Platform Delivers Rapid Strain Identification and Quality Verification Tools for Licensed Multi-Location Dispensary Operators

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today highlighted the application of its already-launched StrainScan Pro platform for licensed cannabis dispensary operators, offering proprietary AI-powered visual identification and quality verification software designed for deployment on iPad Air devices.

StrainScan Pro is a proprietary computer-vision software platform. Medical Care Technologies develops and commercializes AI vision technology and does not cultivate, process, distribute, or sell cannabis. The platform is designed to assist licensed dispensary operators with rapid visual strain identification and quality verification at the retail level.

The U.S. cannabis retail sector represents a multi-billion-dollar market. As licensed operators manage multiple locations, the need for consistent, mobile, and scalable visual tools continues to grow. StrainScan Pro addresses this need with software optimized for simple installation on iPad Air hardware, enabling on-device analysis without fixed industrial systems.

"StrainScan Pro is live and available as a practical software tool for licensed dispensary operators," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "By delivering it as proprietary AI vision software ready for iPad Air, we are giving multi-location retailers a flexible way to apply advanced visual identification technology on the floor in real time."

Investors and industry participants can explore the platform at: https://strainscanpro.com

Medical Care Technologies continues to apply its AI vision technology across high-value verticals while generating revenue through subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-highlights-strainscan-pro-for-multi-billion-dollar-cannabis-disp-1205406