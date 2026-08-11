Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Advances Into $300B+ Food Logistics Sector with iPad Air-Ready AI Quality Platform

StrainScan Pro Proprietary Software Targets Visual Inspection Needs Across Food Distribution Centers and Supply-Chain Nodes

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the expansion of its StrainScan Pro platform into the food logistics and distribution sector, positioning the proprietary AI vision software for enterprise deployment on iPad Air devices across warehouses, cold-chain facilities, and supply-chain nodes.

The global food logistics market represents a substantial and growing segment of the broader food supply chain, with industry estimates placing its value in the hundreds of billions of dollars and frequently cited above the $300 billion threshold. As distribution networks expand and demand for consistency and speed increases, operators face ongoing pressure to improve visual quality inspection at multiple points along the chain.

StrainScan Pro is designed as a portable, on-device solution optimized for iPad Air, enabling real-time visual analysis without reliance on fixed industrial infrastructure. This form factor supports rapid deployment in distribution centers, cold-storage environments, and transit checkpoints where flexibility and mobility are essential.

"Food distribution and logistics present a clear opportunity for practical AI vision tools," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "By delivering StrainScan Pro as proprietary software ready for iPad Air, we are giving enterprise operators a scalable way to perform visual quality checks exactly where they are needed - in the warehouse, at the dock, or along the supply chain."

Investors and industry participants can explore the food distribution applications of the platform at: https://strainscanpro.com/industries/food-distribution

This expansion continues Medical Care Technologies' strategy of applying its AI vision technology across high-value verticals while generating revenue through subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-advances-into-300b-food-logistics-sector-wi-1205396