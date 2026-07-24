Medical Care Technologies Inc.: While the NBA Waits on LeBron's Next Decision... Infinite Auctions Features LeBron Game Used Heat Jersey ending Tomorrow

Legendary Game-Worn Pieces from LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson & Carmelo Anthony Close Online Tomorrow at 10:00 PM EST.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Infinite Auctions LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), is capitalizing on the national spotlight surrounding LeBron James' free-agency decision with a high-intensity Game Used Flash Auction featuring some of the most significant game-worn memorabilia in recent auction history.

As the league continues waiting on King James' next move, collectors can act now on these standout lots:

LeBron James April 12, 2014 Game Used Photo Matched Miami Heat Away Jersey (NBA/MeiGray LOA) The jersey worn the night LeBron became the first player in NBA history to complete 10 regular seasons averaging at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists - surpassing Oscar Robertson's previous record of nine (Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan each achieved the feat eight times).

Kobe Bryant 2001 NBA Finals Game 5 Photo Matched, Dual Signed Adidas "The Kobe 1" Sneakers Matched to the series-clinching championship victory in which Kobe recorded 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Allen Iverson February 27, 2006 Game Used Photo Matched Signed Philadelphia 76ers Road Jersey (MeiGray/RGU LOA) Rare - the only photo-matched jersey known in this specific style and colorway.

Carmelo Anthony's Final Game as a New York Knick - Game Worn Home Jersey - MeiGray Photo Matched Worn April 12, 2017 versus the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden, marking the end of Melo's era in New York.

The entire Flash Auction closes this Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 10:00 PM Eastern Time.

"While the basketball world waits for LeBron's decision, we're giving collectors an immediate opportunity to own history," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. and Infinite Auctions. "These are not ordinary pieces - they represent defining moments for LeBron, Kobe, Iverson, and Carmelo. The clock is ticking until Saturday night."

Collectors can view the full catalog and place bids at: https://infiniteauctions.com/auctions

About Infinite Auctions LLC Infinite Auctions LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) specializing in premium sports and entertainment memorabilia auctions through its innovative, in-house developed online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Infinite Auctions LLC / Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://infiniteauctions.com | https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/while-the-nba-waits-on-lebrons-next-decision...-infinite-auctions-fea-1195292