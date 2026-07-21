Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Ranks #1 Among Top OTC Volume Leaders

Record Share Volume Reflects Strong Market Interest in Diversified AI and Revenue-Generating Operations

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today noted its position as the #1 Top OTC Volume Leader on July 17, 2026, according to market data.

MDCE recorded exceptional trading activity with approximately 476 million shares traded, leading all OTC securities in volume. This surge in activity highlights growing market interest in the Company's diversified business model.

"Our team continues to execute across multiple fronts," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "While we focus on long-term value creation through our AI vision platform and healthcare initiatives, our subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used are generating real revenue momentum in the collectibles space. Increased visibility and liquidity are important as we build."

The Company's AI vision technology is actively deployed in consumer applications such as Snapshot Recipes and powers authentication at Real Game Used, while internal testing continues in areas including the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta and wound monitoring applications.

Medical Care Technologies remains committed to its diversified strategy - combining operating subsidiaries with advanced technology development - as it navigates the small-cap market environment.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Infinite Auctions Infinite Auctions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions through its innovative online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Real Game Used Real Game Used is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in AI-enhanced photo match authentication for sports and entertainment memorabilia. Visit: https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-mdce-ranks-%231-among-top-otc-volume-leaders-1193283