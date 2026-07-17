Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Real Game Used Gains Momentum with New Automated Authentication Platform and Featured Items in Infinite Auctions

Strong Subsidiary Performance Underscores Medical Care Technologies' Diversified Revenue Model and AI Innovation

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced continued progress at its wholly-owned subsidiary Real Game Used, where the newly launched automated submission website has already received dozens of authentication submissions since going live.

To learn more, visit: https://realgameused.com

Real Game Used's AI-enhanced photo match authentication services are further showcased through multiple high-profile items currently featured in the ongoing auction at sister subsidiary Infinite Auctions. These include standout pieces such as Kobe Bryant's 2001 NBA Finals game-worn sneakers, and game worn jerseys from Vince Carter, Grant Hill and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"Our subsidiaries are demonstrating real operational strength and synergy," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Real Game Used's new automated platform is accelerating authentication services, while Infinite Auctions continues to generate significant engagement. Together with our consumer apps like Snapshot Recipes, this diversified portfolio highlights the power of our AI vision technology and our commitment to building sustainable value."

Medical Care Technologies maintains a growing library of AI-powered applications spanning health, wellness, and nutrition, complemented by its robust subsidiaries in the sports memorabilia sector. This diversified approach enables the Company to generate non-dilutive revenue while advancing innovative technology solutions.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Real Game Used Real Game Used is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in AI-enhanced photo match authentication for sports and entertainment memorabilia. The company recently launched a new fully automated online submission platform. Visit: https://realgameused.com

About Infinite Auctions Infinite Auctions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions through its innovative online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@realgameused.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://realgameused.com | https://infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/real-game-used-otc-pink-mdce-gains-momentum-with-new-automated-authen-1190770