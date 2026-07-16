Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Advances Melanoma Scan Beta Through Comprehensive AI Model Optimization Using Gold-Standard Datasets

Internal Testing Demonstrates Strong Technical Progress and Positions MDCE for Growth in AI-Powered Preventive Wellness

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Following the positive internal testing results announced on June 26, 2026, Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today outlined the structured six-phase process applied to train and optimize its proprietary AI vision models for the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform.

To learn more about MDCE and its diversified technology initiatives, visit the corporate website at www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

By leveraging leading public benchmark datasets, the Company has executed a rigorous, methodical development cycle designed to deliver robust, high-performing AI capabilities. These advancements underscore MDCE's commitment to innovation in AI imaging technologies and highlight significant potential within the rapidly expanding preventive wellness and digital health markets.

MDCE's Six-Phase AI Model Optimization Protocol:

Phase 1: Data Acquisition & Curation - Sourcing high-quality dermoscopic images from premier public resources, including the HAM10000 dataset, extensive ISIC Archive collections (such as BCN20000 and SLICE-3D), and TCIA melanoma cohorts.

Phase 2: Preprocessing & Augmentation - Applying advanced techniques such as rotations, color corrections, and synthetic variations to enhance model robustness across diverse conditions.

Phase 3: Core Model Training - Leveraging state-of-the-art convolutional neural networks and transformer-based architectures to build powerful computer vision foundations.

Phase 4: Iterative Optimization - Conducting hyperparameter tuning and adversarial training to maximize performance and resilience.

Phase 5: Multi-Scenario Validation - Rigorous testing across diverse demographics, skin tones, lighting conditions, and lesion presentations to ensure real-world applicability.

Phase 6: Performance Benchmarking & Refinement - Achieving results slightly exceeding established industry benchmarks for AI-powered skin lesion analysis tools, while maintaining superior workflow efficiency.

"This comprehensive six-phase approach reflects the depth of our technical execution and strengthens the foundation for future growth," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We are excited by the momentum in our AI initiatives and their potential to contribute to our diversified technology portfolio as we pursue opportunities in preventive wellness."

The MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform is being developed as an image organization and monitoring system intended to support longitudinal skin health tracking and preventative wellness awareness. It remains in beta-stage development, has not received regulatory clearance, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition, nor to replace professional medical advice or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider.

These technical milestones align with MDCE's broader strategic vision, which includes the recently enhanced corporate website at www.medicalcaretechnologies.com offering Vision API services, the high-value sports memorabilia auction platform at InfiniteAuctions.com, and the leading authentication platform at www.realgameused.com.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, advanced imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication solutions, and innovative software development. The Company is actively advancing AI-assisted imaging and computer vision technologies aimed at emerging opportunities in digital health and preventive wellness markets.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/ Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com Phone: 1-480-645-0750 Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market conditions, technological challenges, and competition. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-advances-melanoma-scan-b-1190769