Medical Care Technologies Inc. Leapfrogs Prior Patent with Next-Gen Continuously Learning AI Vision Models

Technical Progression Positions MDCE's Vision Platform for Higher-Value Enterprise Deployments While Maintaining Core Strengths

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today provided an update on the significant technical progression of its proprietary AI vision platform.

The Company's current AI vision systems and computer vision algorithms have advanced substantially beyond the scope of its earlier U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/854,935 (filed July 2025). As a result, the Company elected not to pursue further prosecution of that application, as the underlying technology has leapfrogged the original disclosures.

Medical Care Technologies has shifted focus toward newly trained, continuously learning AI models capable of adapting to evolving data sets and operational environments. These architectures are designed to support not only consumer and medical-grade applications but also enterprise-level visual identification, quality control, and imaging analysis workloads.

"Our internal development has moved well past the capabilities outlined in the prior provisional filing," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We are now operating with more advanced, self-improving models that expand the platform's relevance across enterprise use cases while maintaining strong performance in existing verticals."

The Company continues to refine these systems for deployment across multiple divisions, including healthcare imaging, agricultural quality monitoring, and broader industrial visual analysis applications.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-leapfrogs-prior-patent-w-1197331