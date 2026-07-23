Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Advances Rigorous Multi-Phase Validation of AI Imaging Platform

Company expands sophisticated internal evaluation protocols targeting image quality metrics, workflow efficiency, and longitudinal tracking performance.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the expansion of its advanced internal evaluation framework for its proprietary AI imaging platform platform.

The Company is implementing a more rigorous, multi-phase testing architecture designed to systematically assess critical technical performance indicators. Current evaluation protocols focus on quantitative image quality metrics, end-to-end workflow efficiency under varied clinical simulation conditions, and the accuracy and consistency of longitudinal tracking functionality across sequential imaging datasets.

These enhanced processes incorporate structured benchmarking, iterative model refinement, and controlled validation cycles intended to strengthen the technical foundation of the platform as development continues.

"We are applying a disciplined, data-driven approach to the evaluation of our AI vision systems," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "By expanding our internal testing protocols around image quality, workflow performance, and longitudinal tracking, we are building greater technical depth and operational readiness into the platform."

The expanded evaluation framework reflects Medical Care Technologies' ongoing commitment to technical credibility and methodical development. These efforts complement the Company's diversified operating structure, which includes revenue-generating subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used.

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI imaging capabilities while maintaining focus on both technology development and subsidiary performance.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-advances-rigorous-multi-phase-1195288