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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Showcases Diversified Strength and Positions AI Vision Platform for Multi-Billion Dollar Wound Care Market

Subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used Deliver Revenue Momentum While MDCE Advances Melanoma Scan Beta and Wound Monitoring Initiatives

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today highlighted its diversified business model, combining active revenue generation from subsidiaries with continued advancement of its AI vision technology platform.

Wholly-owned subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used continue to perform strongly. Infinite Auctions' current live online auction, featuring high-profile sports memorabilia, is seeing robust engagement and is scheduled to close this Saturday, July 25. Real Game Used's new automated photo-match authentication platform is gaining traction with collectors, with submissions and traditional authentication services both increasing.

Meanwhile, the Company's core AI vision capabilities are actively deployed in consumer applications such as the Snapshot Recipes app and are powering internal testing in its MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform, including advanced image analysis APIs. These same technologies are being developed for additional high-impact uses, including wound monitoring applications.

"The wound care market represents a massive global opportunity, with chronic wound management alone estimated to cost healthcare systems tens of billions of dollars annually in the United States," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Our diversified approach - generating real revenue through subsidiaries while advancing versatile AI vision tools - positions MDCE to pursue meaningful opportunities across healthcare and beyond."

Medical Care Technologies remains focused on leveraging its AI vision expertise to support important areas such as early detection, quality monitoring, and enterprise imaging solutions. This multi-pronged strategy underscores the Company's resilience and long-term potential even in a challenging market environment for small-cap stocks.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Infinite Auctions Infinite Auctions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions through its innovative online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Real Game Used Real Game Used is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in AI-enhanced photo match authentication for sports and entertainment memorabilia. Visit: https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-showcases-diversified-strengt-1193259

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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