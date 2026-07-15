Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Infinite Auctions LLC Highlights Rare Kobe Bryant 2001 NBA Finals Game-Used Sneakers as New Auction Site Approaches 100,000 Views

Kobe Bryant 2001 NBA Finals Game-Worn Sneakers Up for Auction - Photo-Matched & Dual Signed

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Infinite Auctions LLC, a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), today spotlighted one of its most exciting live auctions - a historic piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia that is generating massive interest among Lakers and basketball fans worldwide.

View the Kobe Bryant sneakers auction here: Kobe Bryant 2001 NBA Finals Game 5 Photo-Matched, Dual-Signed Adidas "The Kobe 1" Sneakers

The featured lot is a Kobe Bryant 2001 NBA Finals Game 5 Photo-Matched, Dual-Signed Adidas "The Kobe 1" Sneakers - directly matched to the series-clinching victory. Kobe delivered a dominant performance in that legendary Game 5 with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists, helping secure the 2001 NBA Championship for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Currently bidding at $25,000, this exceptional piece of Lakers history is approaching 100,000 views on Infinite Auctions' new flagship platform. With the auction closing on Saturday, July 25, 2026, collectors and fans still have under two weeks to place their bids on this rare, authenticated artifact.

"This is a true grail item for any Kobe Bryant or Lakers fan," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. and Infinite Auctions LLC. "Photo-matched to the series-clinching game, dual-signed by Kobe himself, and worn during one of the most iconic championship runs in NBA history - these sneakers represent a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a tangible piece of basketball greatness."

Why This Kobe Bryant Auction Is Generating Buzz:

Photo-Matched Authenticity from RealGameUsed.com technology

Dual-Signed by Kobe Bryant

Worn during the 2001 NBA Finals Game 5 championship-clinching victory

High-profile stats: 26 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists

Live bidding on Infinite Auctions' modern, user-friendly platform

Lakers fans and sports memorabilia collectors are encouraged to view and bid on this legendary item before the July 25th deadline.

Infinite Auctions continues to revolutionize the sports memorabilia market by combining cutting-edge authentication technology with an intuitive online bidding experience. The platform offers collectors transparent, high-value auctions with real-time tracking and expert-verified items.

About Infinite Auctions LLC Infinite Auctions LLC is a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (MDCE) specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions. The platform features authenticated, high-value items with seamless bidding and advanced photo-matching verification through its sister company, RealGameUsed.com.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) develops innovative AI, wellness, and consumer technology solutions, including Snapshot Recipes and its auction platforms.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions LLC | Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinite-auctions-llc-otc-pink-mdce-highlights-rare-kobe-bryant-2001-1190768