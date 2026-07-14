Medical Care Technologies Inc. Snapshot Recipes AI Powered Mobile App Hits New Milestone with Freemium Model and Strong Marketing Results

First 24 Hours of Performance Ads Match Lifetime Downloads - Positioning for Accelerated Consumer Growth

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced a major evolution for its popular AI-powered mobile app, Snapshot Recipes, introducing a new freemium model designed to dramatically expand user access while accelerating growth.

Download Snapshot Recipes for free now: https://snapshotrecipes.app/get/

Snapshot Recipes empowers users to create instant, personalized recipes by simply snapping a photo of their groceries, open fridge, ingredients, a saved meal image, or even a screenshot from social media. The app instantly delivers chef-inspired recipes with step-by-step instructions and nutrition facts.

Bold New Freemium Experience All users can now enjoy 3 free recipe generations daily, removing previous barriers to entry. Subscribers gain full access to premium features, including unlimited recipe generations, the smart self-organizing AI-powered cookbook, interactive shareable grocery lists, and deep personalization for meal types, allergies, and favorite cuisines.

The monthly plan remains competitively priced at $9.99, while the annual subscription has been significantly lowered from $89.99 to just $39.99 - delivering exceptional value and aligning Snapshot Recipes with the proven playbooks of today's most successful consumer apps.

Marketing Momentum Builds This update coincides with a strategic shift in user acquisition. The company has pivoted from social media advertising to high-performance channels, launching Google App Ads for Android and Apple Advanced Marketing Ads for iOS this week. Results were immediate and impressive: the Android campaign generated as many conversions in its first 24 hours as the app had achieved in its entire previous lifetime.

"Development is no longer our greatest obstacle - we've built something users truly love," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Marketing is the evolving challenge we are determined to solve, and it represents the critical test for our future consumer-based apps. With this update and our new performance campaigns, we are gaining real traction. Our clinical-grade applications will further strengthen our competitive moat once approved. We believe strongly in what we've built and are excited to scale it."

The company continues to consult with specialized marketing firms to refine and expand its strategies.

About Snapshot Recipes Snapshot Recipes is an innovative AI mobile application that transforms how people cook. By leveraging advanced AI, users can generate personalized recipes from photos or text inputs, access detailed nutrition information, and enjoy smart tools that make meal planning effortless. The app is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (MDCE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative AI and technology solutions in healthcare, wellness, and consumer applications. For more information, visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com or www.snapshotrecipes.app.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221 Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-snapshot-recipes-ai-powe-1190760