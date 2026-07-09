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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Showcases Strength of Operating Subsidiaries with New Websites, Automated Systems, and Star-Powered Auction Momentum

Infinite Auctions and Real Game News Deliver Tangible Results and Non-Dilutive Funding for Core Technology Initiatives

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced today that its two wholly-owned subsidiaries are delivering robust operational performance, generating revenue and technological innovation that support the parent company's healthcare technology development.

Infinite Auctions has launched a new website powered by a fully in-house developed auction software platform. A significant portion of the iconic memorabilia featured will contribute proceeds to company operations and the advancement of AI vision-based technologies.

Complementing this, subsidiary Real Game Used has rolled out a new website featuring fully automated authentication submissions, which is steadily gaining momentum with collectors and enthusiasts.

"These subsidiaries are not side projects - they are active, revenue-producing engines that differentiate us in the OTC market," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "By generating meaningful non-dilutive capital - over $250,000 already raised from memorabilia sales - we are funding stability and operations while advancing our core healthcare technologies, including the MDCE Melanoma Beta Scan and Snapshot Recipes app."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Infinite Auctions: Infinite Auctions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions through its innovative online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Real Game Used: Real Game Used is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in AI-enhanced photo match authentication for sports and entertainment memorabilia. Visit: https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-showcases-strength-of-operating-subsidiarie-1188078

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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