Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Lawrence Lepard announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that on between July 31, 2026 to August 11, 2026, Mr. Lepard disposed (the "Disposition") of an aggregate of 3,070,500 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Lahontan Gold Corp. (the "Company") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to completion of the Disposition, Mr. Lepard beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 47,193,050 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.92% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis. Following completion of the Disposition, Mr. Lepard beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 44,264,550 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.24% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis.

Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Mr. Lepard may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309399

Source: Lawrence Lepard