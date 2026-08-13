Das Instrument 7RC0 GB00BNTY2N01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.08.2026The instrument 7RC0 GB00BNTY2N01 DELTIC ENERGY PLC LS-,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.08.2026Das Instrument 1VM0 FR001400RF99 NETMEDIA GR.SA INH.EO 1,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.08.2026The instrument 1VM0 FR001400RF99 NETMEDIA GR.SA INH.EO 1,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.08.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.08.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.08.2026Das Instrument 5JG SE0018397184 TENEO AI AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.08.2026The instrument 5JG SE0018397184 TENEO AI AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.08.2026Das Instrument FT7 KYG3311L1041 FANTASIA H.G.C.REGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.08.2026The instrument FT7 KYG3311L1041 FANTASIA H.G.C.REGS HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.08.2026Das Instrument 7CC IL0011336851 CHECK-CAP LTD IS 48 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.08.2026The instrument 7CC IL0011336851 CHECK-CAP LTD IS 48 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2026