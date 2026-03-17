Das Instrument 1VM0 FR001400RF99 NETMEDIA GR.SA INH.EO 3,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2026

The instrument 1VM0 FR001400RF99 NETMEDIA GR.SA INH.EO 3,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2026



Das Instrument WF70 CA83336J3073 SNOW LAKE RESOURCES O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2026

The instrument WF70 CA83336J3073 SNOW LAKE RESOURCES O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2026



Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2026

The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.03.2026





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