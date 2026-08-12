Apetit Plc: Inside information, profit warning: Apetit Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2026

12.8.2026 18:58:28 EEST | Apetit Oyj | Inside information

Inside information, profit warning: Apetit Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2026

Apetit Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2026. The Group's operating result is estimated to be EUR -2.0 - +1.0 million (in 2025: EUR 5.9 million, excluding the non-recurring impact of the Foodhills acquisition).

Previously, Apetit estimated that the Group's operating result would decrease clearly from the comparison year.

In Apetit's contract growing area in Sweden, the target for frozen pea harvest will be missed clearly due to the challenging weather conditions during the growing season. Due to hot weather and drought, yield levels have been lower than anticipated and more fields than anticipated have had to be left unharvested. The weaker harvest reduces production volumes and weakens the Company's profitability in the second half of the year.

Apetit will publish its Half-Year Report 2026 on Friday 21 August 2026.

Revised profit guidance for 2026:

The Group's operating result is estimated to be EUR -2.0 - +1.0 million (in 2025: EUR 5.9 million, excluding the non-recurring impact of the Foodhills acquisition).

Apetit Plc

Contacts

Esa Mäki, CEO, Apetit Oyj, +358104022100, esa.maki@apetit.fi

About Apetit Oyj

Apetit?is a Finnish food company that makes plant-based eating a delicious part of everyday life. We base our operations on close cooperation with primary producers in our domestic markets in Finland and Sweden.? Apetit creates well-being from vegetables by developing delicious plant-based food solutions and oilseed products that help make everyday life easier in all kinds of kitchens.? Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. ?Read more: apetit.fi/en