Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMA5 | ISIN: NL0013654809 | Ticker-Symbol: FSF
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 12:00
34,900 Euro
+6,40 % +2,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTNED BV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTNED BV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,40035,60012:03
35,40035,60012:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 07:39 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fastned B.V.: Fastned sees underlying company EBITDA accelerate to €13.7m in H1 2026 vs €1.4m in H1 2025 and updates guidance

Amsterdam, 13 August 2026

Fastned, a leading European fast charging company, has reported strong commercial and financial progress in the first half of 2026.

Operational EBITDA more than doubled to €37.4 million from €17.9m in H1 2025. Underlying company EBITDA increased from €1.4 million in H1 2025 to €13.7 million in H1 2026, as Fastned accelerated both station rollout and commercial growth across Europe. Gross profit related to charging grew by 61% year-on-year to €66m, with a 17% increase in gross profit per kWh.


Revenue related to charging increased by 40% year-on-year to €75.1 million. Fastned's cash position stood at €100.7m at the end of H1 2026.

The reported revenue is negatively influenced by €5 million relating to Dutch e-credits for the first quarter of 2026. Although quantities and price for the e-credits have been contractually agreed, legal title for these unit transfers could not be recognised for IFRS reporting during H1 due to the Dutch government portal being temporarily unavailable. This is expected to be recognised as revenue in Q3 2026. This one-off situation has no impact on H1 2026 gross profit due to a compensating impact within cost of sales. For more information see the Financial Review section of Fastned's Interim Report H1 2026, or the Appendix in the H1 2026 Trading Update presentation.

Fastned opened 28 new stations - a record for the company in the first half of the year - taking its network to 434 operational stations across nine countries as of 30 June 2026. The company also added 60 new locations to its development pipeline. An additional 8 Fastned stations were opened between the end of H1 and the publication date of the Interim Report.

The Fastned Interim Report H1 2026 is available here:
https://content.presspage.com/uploads/2519/7523fbf8-ac1f-46a6-b214-0b3328c7d532/fastnedh12026interimreport.pdf?14132
Further information is available on Fastned's Investor Relations page:
https://www.fastnedcharging.com/en/for-business/investor-relations

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.