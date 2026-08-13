Fastned B.V.: Fastned sees underlying company EBITDA accelerate to €13.7m in H1 2026 vs €1.4m in H1 2025 and updates guidance

Amsterdam, 13 August 2026Fastned, a leading European fast charging company, has reported strong commercial and financial progress in the first half of 2026.Operational EBITDA more than doubled to €37.4 million from €17.9m in H1 2025. Underlying company EBITDA increased from €1.4 million in H1 2025 to €13.7 million in H1 2026, as Fastned accelerated both station rollout and commercial growth across Europe. Gross profit related to charging grew by 61% year-on-year to €66m, with a 17% increase in gross profit per kWh.Revenue related to charging increased by 40% year-on-year to €75.1 million. Fastned's cash position stood at €100.7m at the end of H1 2026.The reported revenue is negatively influenced by €5 million relating to Dutch e-credits for the first quarter of 2026. Although quantities and price for the e-credits have been contractually agreed, legal title for these unit transfers could not be recognised for IFRS reporting during H1 due to the Dutch government portal being temporarily unavailable. This is expected to be recognised as revenue in Q3 2026. This one-off situation has no impact on H1 2026 gross profit due to a compensating impact within cost of sales. For more information see the Financial Review section of Fastned's Interim Report H1 2026, or the Appendix in the H1 2026 Trading Update presentation.Fastned opened 28 new stations - a record for the company in the first half of the year - taking its network to 434 operational stations across nine countries as of 30 June 2026. The company also added 60 new locations to its development pipeline. An additional 8 Fastned stations were opened between the end of H1 and the publication date of the Interim Report.The Fastned Interim Report H1 2026 is available here:https://content.presspage.com/uploads/2519/7523fbf8-ac1f-46a6-b214-0b3328c7d532/fastnedh12026interimreport.pdf?14132Further information is available on Fastned's Investor Relations page:https://www.fastnedcharging.com/en/for-business/investor-relations