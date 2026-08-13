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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 16:47
2,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,20017:11
2,1602,18017:13
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 16:06 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

13 August 2026

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 13 August 2026 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 81 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 August 2026 at a price of £1.8471 per share.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

David Blizzard

General Counsel and Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.8471

81

d)

Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

Aggregated volume

Price

81

£149.62

e)

Date of the transaction

10 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© 2026 PR Newswire
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