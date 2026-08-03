FirstGroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

3 August 2026

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that, as at 31 July 2026, its capital consists of 570,695,015 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 23,011,668 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 547,683,347.

The above figure of 547,683,347 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital.

Enquiries:

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7291 0505