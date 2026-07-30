FirstGroup Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

FIRSTGROUP PLC

AGM STATement

FirstGroup plc ('FirstGroup' or 'the Group') will be holding its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 11:30 today.

Ahead of the AGM, the Group notes that its trading performance for the financial year-to-date has been in line with the expectations outlined in the FY 2026 Results on 18 June 2026 and subsequent announcement regarding the agreement to sell Mistral Data published on 29 July 2026.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer Graham Sutherland said:

"The successful execution of our UK-focused growth strategy resulted in another strong performance in FY 2026, reinforcing our track record for delivery. Looking ahead, our diverse portfolio, robust asset base and cash generative businesses will enable continued growth and further meaningful shareholder returns."

The Group is scheduled to announce its interim results for the six months to the end of September 2026 on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Contacts at FirstGroup: Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations Stephen Bethel, Director of Brand & Communications corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354 Contacts at Brunswick Group: Simone Selzer / Charlotte Millington Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Panmure Liberum: Nicholas How / Satbir Kler Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Contacts at RBC Europe Limited: James Agnew / Elliot Thomas Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With around 30,000 employees, we reported revenue of £1.72 billion and transported almost 1.5m passengers a day in FY 2026. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. Each of our divisions is a leader in its field: First Bus is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, serving more than 20% of the population in the UK with a fleet of c.6,000 buses and coaches, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. First Rail is one of the UK's most experienced rail operators, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of c.320 trains through two DfT contracted train operating companies: WCP (incorporating Avanti West Coast and West Coast Partnership Development) and GWR, and three open access routes (Hull Trains and two under the Lumo brand). We are formally committed to operating a zero emission commercial bus fleet by 2035, and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. During FY 2026 FirstGroup received MSCI's highest possible ESG rating of AAA, was named one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the seventh consecutive year, was ranked in the top decile for its industry by ISS based on its ESG Performance Score and holds Yearbook membership with S&P Global. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/first-group.