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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 09:30
2,200 Euro
+0,92 % +0,020
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1802,22009:39
2,1802,20009:39
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
138 Leser
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FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

3 August 2026

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 18 June 2026, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.

Date of Purchase

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased

Weighted average price paid (p)

Lowest price paid (p)

Highest price paid (p)

27 Jul 2026

337,574

181.88

181.20

182.00

28 Jul 2026

449,482

181.52

180.20

182.00

29 Jul 2026

245,418

179.91

177.20

180.80

31 Jul 2026

261,366

183.48

182.60

184.00

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 23,011,668 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 547,683,347. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 31 July 2026 is 547,683,347. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited

Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L

Timezone: BST

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is attached to this announcement:

© 2026 PR Newswire
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