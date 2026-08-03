FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03
3 August 2026
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 18 June 2026, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.
Date of Purchase
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased
Weighted average price paid (p)
Lowest price paid (p)
Highest price paid (p)
27 Jul 2026
337,574
181.88
181.20
182.00
28 Jul 2026
449,482
181.52
180.20
182.00
29 Jul 2026
245,418
179.91
177.20
180.80
31 Jul 2026
261,366
183.48
182.60
184.00
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 23,011,668 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 547,683,347. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 31 July 2026 is 547,683,347. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited
Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L
Timezone: BST
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is attached to this announcement: