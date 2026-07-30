FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
FirstGroup plc
Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 30 JULY 2026
FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL
WITHHELD
Number of Votes
% of Vote
Number of Votes
% of Vote
Number of Votes
Number of Votes
1
To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2026
379,882,351
99.99
34,923
0.01
379,917,274
658,441
2
To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration
377,239,773
99.19
3,069,433
0.81
380,309,206
266,509
3
To declare a final dividend of 5.0 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2026
380,468,489
100.00
14,550
0.00
380,483,039
92,676
4
To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director
373,085,993
98.10
7,208,392
1.90
380,294,385
281,330
5
To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director
373,210,261
98.14
7,071,630
1.86
380,281,891
293,824
6
To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director
373,217,161
98.14
7,059,424
1.86
380,276,585
299,130
7
To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director
373,028,761
98.09
7,248,767
1.91
380,277,528
298,187
8
To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director
373,200,376
98.13
7,093,460
1.87
380,293,836
281,879
9
To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director
378,546,133
99.54
1,748,607
0.46
380,294,740
280,975
10
To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director
379,835,470
99.88
473,495
0.12
380,308,965
266,750
11
To re-elect Lena Wilson as a Director
371,939,378
97.80
8,365,980
2.20
380,305,358
268,632
12
To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors
380,267,051
99.97
127,965
0.03
380,395,016
180,699
13
To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors
380,228,632
99.96
160,529
0.04
380,389,161
186,554
14
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
369,551,014
97.16
10,812,071
2.84
380,363,085
212,630
15
To authorise the Directors to disapply
pre-emption rights
374,388,069
98.46
5,874,616
1.54
380,262,685
313,030
16
To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments
366,310,304
96.34
13,906,736
3.66
380,217,040
358,675
17
To authorise the Directors to make market
purchases of the Company's shares
375,109,500
98.86
4,314,077
1.14
379,423,577
1,152,138
18
To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure
374,184,912
98.93
4,029,958
1.07
378,214,870
2,360,845
19
To authorise the calling of general meetings
on 14 clear days' notice
370,280,415
97.34
10,124,203
2.66
380,404,618
171,097
20
To authorise a reduction of the Company's share premium account
379,874,866
99.93
278,913
0.07
380,153,779
422,206
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 380,483,039 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 69.31% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 28 July 2026 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 570,695,015 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 28 July 2026 the Company held 21,717,828 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14 and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 19 and 20 as Special Resolutions.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.