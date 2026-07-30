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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 09:13
2,140 Euro
+1,90 % +0,040
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,20015:34
2,1602,18015:34
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 15:12 Uhr
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FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM

FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 30 JULY 2026

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL

WITHHELD

Number of Votes

% of Vote

Number of Votes

% of Vote

Number of Votes

Number of Votes

1

To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2026

379,882,351

99.99

34,923

0.01

379,917,274

658,441

2

To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration

377,239,773

99.19

3,069,433

0.81

380,309,206

266,509

3

To declare a final dividend of 5.0 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2026

380,468,489

100.00

14,550

0.00

380,483,039

92,676

4

To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director

373,085,993

98.10

7,208,392

1.90

380,294,385

281,330

5

To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director

373,210,261

98.14

7,071,630

1.86

380,281,891

293,824

6

To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director

373,217,161

98.14

7,059,424

1.86

380,276,585

299,130

7

To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director

373,028,761

98.09

7,248,767

1.91

380,277,528

298,187

8

To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director

373,200,376

98.13

7,093,460

1.87

380,293,836

281,879

9

To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director

378,546,133

99.54

1,748,607

0.46

380,294,740

280,975

10

To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director

379,835,470

99.88

473,495

0.12

380,308,965

266,750

11

To re-elect Lena Wilson as a Director

371,939,378

97.80

8,365,980

2.20

380,305,358

268,632

12

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors

380,267,051

99.97

127,965

0.03

380,395,016

180,699

13

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors

380,228,632

99.96

160,529

0.04

380,389,161

186,554

14

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

369,551,014

97.16

10,812,071

2.84

380,363,085

212,630

15

To authorise the Directors to disapply

pre-emption rights

374,388,069

98.46

5,874,616

1.54

380,262,685

313,030

16

To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments

366,310,304

96.34

13,906,736

3.66

380,217,040

358,675

17

To authorise the Directors to make market

purchases of the Company's shares

375,109,500

98.86

4,314,077

1.14

379,423,577

1,152,138

18

To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure

374,184,912

98.93

4,029,958

1.07

378,214,870

2,360,845

19

To authorise the calling of general meetings

on 14 clear days' notice

370,280,415

97.34

10,124,203

2.66

380,404,618

171,097

20

To authorise a reduction of the Company's share premium account

379,874,866

99.93

278,913

0.07

380,153,779

422,206

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 380,483,039 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 69.31% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 28 July 2026 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 570,695,015 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 28 July 2026 the Company held 21,717,828 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14 and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 19 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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