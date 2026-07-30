FirstGroup Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 30 JULY 2026

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes % of Vote Number of Votes Number of Votes 1 To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2026 379,882,351 99.99 34,923 0.01 379,917,274 658,441 2 To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration 377,239,773 99.19 3,069,433 0.81 380,309,206 266,509 3 To declare a final dividend of 5.0 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2026 380,468,489 100.00 14,550 0.00 380,483,039 92,676 4 To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director 373,085,993 98.10 7,208,392 1.90 380,294,385 281,330 5 To re-elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director 373,210,261 98.14 7,071,630 1.86 380,281,891 293,824 6 To re-elect Claire Hawkings as a Director 373,217,161 98.14 7,059,424 1.86 380,276,585 299,130 7 To re- elect Jane Lodge as a Director 373,028,761 98.09 7,248,767 1.91 380,277,528 298,187 8 To re- elect Peter Lynas as a Director 373,200,376 98.13 7,093,460 1.87 380,293,836 281,879 9 To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director 378,546,133 99.54 1,748,607 0.46 380,294,740 280,975 10 To re-elect Graham Sutherland as a Director 379,835,470 99.88 473,495 0.12 380,308,965 266,750 11 To re-elect Lena Wilson as a Director 371,939,378 97.80 8,365,980 2.20 380,305,358 268,632 12 To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors 380,267,051 99.97 127,965 0.03 380,395,016 180,699 13 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 380,228,632 99.96 160,529 0.04 380,389,161 186,554 14 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 369,551,014 97.16 10,812,071 2.84 380,363,085 212,630 15 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 374,388,069 98.46 5,874,616 1.54 380,262,685 313,030 16 To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments 366,310,304 96.34 13,906,736 3.66 380,217,040 358,675 17 To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares 375,109,500 98.86 4,314,077 1.14 379,423,577 1,152,138 18 To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure 374,184,912 98.93 4,029,958 1.07 378,214,870 2,360,845 19 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 370,280,415 97.34 10,124,203 2.66 380,404,618 171,097 20 To authorise a reduction of the Company's share premium account 379,874,866 99.93 278,913 0.07 380,153,779 422,206

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 380,483,039 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 69.31% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at close of business on 28 July 2026 which was the voting record date for the meeting was 570,695,015 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. On 28 July 2026 the Company held 21,717,828 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14 and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 and 19 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.