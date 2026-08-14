

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ASICS Corporation (ASCCY) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY82.171 billion, or JPY115.84 per share. This compares with JPY53.606 billion, or JPY74.94 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 32.7% to JPY534.483 billion from JPY402.798 billion last year.



ASICS Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY82.171 Bln. vs. JPY53.606 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY115.84 vs. JPY74.94 last year. -Revenue: JPY534.483 Bln vs. JPY402.798 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 169.30 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.050 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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