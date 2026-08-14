

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ASICS Corporation (ASCCY, 7936.T), a Japanese sports equipment company, on Friday revised up its annual outlook despite persisting volatile global economic environment.



The company, said: 'Although global conditions remain uncertain, we have made this upward revision based on the strong performance in the first half of the fiscal year and the robust market momentum.'



For the 12-month period to December 31 (the full year), the company now expects net income of JPY 120 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 110 billion. Income is now expected to be JPY 169.30 per basic share, higher than the prior guidance of JPY 153.91 per basic share.



The sports equipment maker now projects net sales of JPY 1.050 trillion, compared with the previous guidance of JPY 950 billion.



For the full year, ASICS now intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 44 per share, higher than the prior outlook of JPY 38 per share and last year's JPY 28 per share.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2025, the company had recorded net profit of JPY 98.719 billion, with earnings of JPY 138.13 per basic share, on net sales of JPY 810.916 billion.



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