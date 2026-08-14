

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ebara Corporation (EAR.F) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY33.574 billion, or JPY73.48 per share. This compares with JPY31.341 billion, or JPY67.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to JPY490.760 billion from JPY448.768 billion last year.



Ebara Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY33.574 Bln. vs. JPY31.341 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY73.48 vs. JPY67.78 last year. -Revenue: JPY490.760 Bln vs. JPY448.768 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 217.93 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.053 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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