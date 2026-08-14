

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ebara Corporation (EAR.F, 6361.T), a Japanese machinery maker, on Friday revised up its annual revenue outlook and reaffirmed earnings guidance.



For fiscal 2026, Ebara now expects revenue of JPY 1.053 trillion, higher than the earlier guidance of JPY 1.020 trillion. The company still expects net income of JPY 99.5 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the company had posted net income of JPY 76.6 billion, on revenue of JPY 958.2 billion.



For fiscal 2026, Ebara plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 66 per share.



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