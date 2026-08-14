EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: ZACHARY ATHEKAME LOANED TO OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS UNTIL JUNE 2027



Friday, August 14, 2026 - 6:00 PM

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrival of Swiss defender Zachary Athekame, who joins the club on loan from AC Milan until 30 June 2027, with no purchase option.

Born in Geneva and developed through several clubs in the region before joining Neuchâtel Xamax, Zachary Athekame made his professional debut in the Swiss second division. His performances earned him a move to Young Boys in the summer of 2024, where he quickly took the next step in his career.

With the Bern-based club, the right-back experienced the UEFA Champions League for the first time, making eight appearances in the competition, including five starts. Following his first season at the highest level of Swiss football, he joined AC Milan in the summer of 2025.

Playing for the Rossoneri, Zachary Athekame continued his development at the highest level, featuring in 27 Serie A matches and scoring two goals against Pisa and Genoa. His season in Italy also allowed him to work alongside a squad filled with international players.

A Switzerland Under-21 international with 17 caps, the 21-year-old defender has already gained significant top-level experience despite his young age.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Zachary Athekame. His profile, combining pace, power and versatility, will provide additional options for Paulo Fonseca's squad.



OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS



Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@ol.fr

www.finance.ol.fr

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