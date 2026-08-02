EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Austrian defender FElix Bacher signs with OL until 2031

Sunday, 2 August 2026 - 10:00 AM

Olympique Lyonnais announces the signing of Austrian defender Felix Bacher, from GD Estoril Praia, for 5 seasons, until June 30th 2031. The transfer fee amounts to €4,3m, with a maximum of €0.8m in bonuses, and a 12,5% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Aged 25, Felix Bacher was trained in Austria, notably at FC Wacker Innsbruck, where he joined the reserve team at the age of 18 before making his professional debut. The 1.90m defender then joined Freiburg before returning to Austria in 2021, to WSG Tirol. Felix Bacher went on to complete three full seasons, playing 85 matches and establishing himself as one of the league's benchmark players in his position.

The Austrian U20 international then joined GD Estoril Praia in the summer of 2024 and once again established himself as an undisputed starter at the Portuguese club. Bacher played 58 matches (4 goals), including every Portuguese league fixture last season, showcasing his qualities as a modern, powerful and athletic central defender, able to play in both central defensive positions.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Felix Bacher, the 6th signing of this summer transfer window, continuing its strategy of investing in promising players, notably from the Portuguese league, as it did last year with Afonso Moreira and Ruben Kluivert.

Felix Bacher's reaction: «This is a great moment for me and for my family. I'm very grateful to be signing for Olympique Lyonnais. I hope we'll all share great moments this season, and I can't wait to play for this club and its supporters. I'm an ambitious person, I like to be a leader for the team and give 100% on the pitch.»

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: finance@ol.fr

www.finance.ol.fr Eagle Football Group SA

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Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Recreational Services

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